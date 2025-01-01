By checking the agree to terms box, you hereby agree to the following terms and conditions related to your submission to the Cloudflare Developer Fund (the "Fund ") and acknowledge that these terms are a legally binding agreement between you and Cloudflare, Inc. ("Cloudflare"):
You understand and agree that any and all information you provide Cloudflare in connection with your interest in the Fund (the "Submission Materials") will not be treated as confidential or proprietary by Cloudflare—that Cloudflare is expressly permitted to provide your Submission Materials to the investors in the Fund. The investors, at their discretion, may request additional information from you. In response to these requests, you may, at your discretion, provide additional information directly to your potential investors. You agree that Cloudflare has no control over the additional information you may provide and you agree not to hold Cloudflare responsible for any use of, or disclosure of, such information or the Submission Materials.
You acknowledge that Cloudflare is not a broker-dealer, finder, licensed securities dealer or investment advisor and as such, your Submission Materials are not to include any offer to sell securities in any manner whatsoever.
You represent that you have the authority to provide the Submission Materials—that they belong to you (or your company) and that you have permission to submit them to the Cloudflare Developer Fund and to enter into this agreement. You hereby agree that any claim, conflict or dispute you have related to this agreement or the Cloudflare Developer Fund, including but not limited to limitation of liability, choice of law, forum and jurisdiction, shall be subject to the dispute resolution provisions set forth in the Terms (https://www.cloudflare.com/website-terms/).