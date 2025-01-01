You understand and agree that any and all information you provide Cloudflare in connection with your interest in the Fund (the "Submission Materials") will not be treated as confidential or proprietary by Cloudflare—that Cloudflare is expressly permitted to provide your Submission Materials to the investors in the Fund. The investors, at their discretion, may request additional information from you. In response to these requests, you may, at your discretion, provide additional information directly to your potential investors. You agree that Cloudflare has no control over the additional information you may provide and you agree not to hold Cloudflare responsible for any use of, or disclosure of, such information or the Submission Materials.