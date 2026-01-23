The Executive Lens
Essential intelligence for modern leadership
Report
2025 report: Resilience at scale
Five critical security trends mandating a C-suite response
Cloudflare TV
Security Signal
Uncover the signal from the noise and focus on today’s most important cybersecurity trends
Newsletter
AI-assisted threats — Intelligent defence
New issue from our field CxO team, helping leaders stay ahead
WORKSHOP
The business of AI: Cutting noise, creating value
A workshop for business and technology executives
Latest in Cyber Resilience
THENET
Safeguarding critical infrastructure organizations
Dan Kent
Former Field CTO, Public Sector, Cloudflare
THENET
Build your holiday readiness strategy
Christian Reilly
Field CTO EMEA, Cloudflare
THENET
Reimagining cyber resilience
Khalid Kark
Field CIO Americas, Cloudflare
Latest in digital transformation
THENET
Modernizing apps for strategic growth
James Todd
Field CTO, Cloudflare
THENET
Serving up coffee shop networking
Dan Creed
Former Field CISO, Cloudflare
THENET
Modernizing applications for the AI era
Liz Morton
Field CISO, Cloudflare
Latest in AI governance
THENET
An AI chatbot playbook for government
Dan Kent
Former Field CTO, Public Sector, Cloudflare
CLOUDFLARE TV
Security Signal: Adversarial AI
Khalid Kark
Field CIO, Cloudflare
THENET
Secure AI implementation for state and local government
Dan Kent
Former Field CTO, Public Sector, Cloudflare
Cyber Briefing newsletter
Insights from our field CxO team to help leaders navigate evolving cyber risk, technology shifts, and the future of digital resilience
Issue 11 · 20 February 2026
AI-Assisted Threats — Intelligent Defence
Issue 10 · 6 February 2026
Malicious AI — Critical dependencies
Issue 9 · 23 January 2026
AI ransomware — Human oversight
Catch every issue of our Cyber Briefing
Upcoming events
Come chat with our field CxO team at the following events
Trust Forward Summit at RSAC 2026 by Cloudflare
The Trust Forward Summit by Cloudflare is an exclusive, high-impact event happening during RSAC 2026. It brings thought leaders, technology executives, security and risk professionals, and key policymakers together to shape the future of cybersecurity and digital trust.
Wednesday, March 25, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM (PDT), San Francisco, CA
spacer