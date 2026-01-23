Sign up

The Executive Lens

Essential intelligence for modern leadership
Thumbnail - Insights template 5 - Graphs (165px)

Report

2025 report: Resilience at scale

Five critical security trends mandating a C-suite response

Thumbnail - Press release template 2 - megaphone

Cloudflare TV

Security Signal

Uncover the signal from the noise and focus on today’s most important cybersecurity trends

Thumbnail - AI Workshop

Newsletter

AI-assisted threats — Intelligent defence

New issue from our field CxO team, helping leaders stay ahead

Thumbnail - Cyber briefing

WORKSHOP

The business of AI: Cutting noise, creating value

A workshop for business and technology executives

Latest in Cyber Resilience

The Executive Lens - Cyber resilience - Card 2 - Image

THENET

Safeguarding critical infrastructure organizations

Dan Kent
Former Field CTO, Public Sector, Cloudflare

Executive Edge - Build your holiday readiness strategy

THENET

Build your holiday readiness strategy

Christian Reilly
Field CTO EMEA, Cloudflare

The Executive Lens - Cyber resilience - Card 3 - Image

THENET

Reimagining cyber resilience

Khalid Kark
Field CIO Americas, Cloudflare

Latest in digital transformation

The Executive Lens - Modernizing apps for strategic growth - Image

THENET

Modernizing apps for strategic growth

James Todd
Field CTO, Cloudflare

The Executive Lens - Serving up coffee shop networking - Image

THENET

Serving up coffee shop networking

Dan Creed
Former Field CISO, Cloudflare

The Executive Lens - Digital Transformation - Card 2 - Image

THENET

Modernizing applications for the AI era

Liz Morton
Field CISO, Cloudflare

Latest in AI governance

The Executive Lens - An AI chatbot playbook for government - Image

THENET

An AI chatbot playbook for government

Dan Kent
Former Field CTO, Public Sector, Cloudflare

The Executive Lens - Security Signal: Adversarial AI - Image

CLOUDFLARE TV

Security Signal: Adversarial AI

Khalid Kark
Field CIO, Cloudflare

The Executive Lens - Secure AI implementation for state and local government - Image

THENET

Secure AI implementation for state and local government

Dan Kent
Former Field CTO, Public Sector, Cloudflare

Cyber Briefing newsletter

Insights from our field CxO team to help leaders navigate evolving cyber risk, technology shifts, and the future of digital resilience

The Executive Lens - AI-assisted threats — Intelligent defense - Image

Issue 11 · 20 February 2026

AI-Assisted Threats — Intelligent Defence
The Executive Lens - Malicious AI — Critical dependencies - Image

Issue 10 · 6 February 2026

Malicious AI — Critical dependencies
The Executive Lens - AI ransomware — Human oversight - Image

Issue 9 · 23 January 2026

AI ransomware — Human oversight
Catch every issue of our Cyber Briefing

Upcoming events

Come chat with our field CxO team at the following events

Trust Forward Summit at RSAC 2026 by Cloudflare

The Trust Forward Summit by Cloudflare is an exclusive, high-impact event happening during RSAC 2026. It brings thought leaders, technology executives, security and risk professionals, and key policymakers together to shape the future of cybersecurity and digital trust.

Wednesday, March 25, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM (PDT), San Francisco, CA

The Executive Lens - Upcoming events - Image
User Multi - Icon Outline white

Straight to the source:

Engage with a cyber leader

