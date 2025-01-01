Cloudflare and US privacy law compliance

As stated in our Privacy Policy , Cloudflare recognizes individuals’ data protection rights. Data subjects have the right to access, correct, update, port, or delete their personal information, and to restrict or object to the processing of their personal information (each of these a “Rights Request”). Data subjects may email us at sar@cloudflare.com with any Rights Request, and we will respond within thirty (30) days. Customers and administrative users also can access, correct, export, or update their account information by editing their profile or organization record at Cloudflare.com .

Please note that Cloudflare has no direct relationship with the individuals who access or use our customers’ domains, networks, websites, application programming interfaces, and applications or the customer employees who use Cloudflare's services, such as Zero Trust ("End Users"). Even where “Cloudflare” may be indicated as the authoritative name server for a domain, unless Cloudflare is the owner of that domain, we have no control over a domain’s content. We rely upon our customers to comply with the underlying legal requirements for Rights Requests in accordance with their obligations under applicable data protection laws. If an End User requests that we fulfill a Rights Request, we will direct that End User to contact the customer website(s) with which they interacted directly. Our customers are solely responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations with respect to their website users.



