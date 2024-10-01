Meet Cloudflare at AWS re:Invent 2024!

Dec 2-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada Booth #532
Developer platform

At AWS re:Invent 2024, come see how Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps connect, protect and build applications on region: Earth. Experts will be on-site to:

  • Demonstrate how to rapidly build and deploy full stack and AI applications
  • Discuss how to modernize your applications
  • Share what they’ve built with Cloudflare
Developer platform
Speaker Session

Observing serverless applications (sponsored by Cloudflare)

Boris Tane
  • Boris Tane, Engineering Manager, Cloudflare
  • Kyle Galbraith, Co-founder and CEO, Depot

Wednesday, December 4th @ 1:30pm, Mandalay Bay, Jasmine F

Boris Tane
Women in cyber

Women in Cyber Networking Reception

Women in Cyber Networking
Monday, December 2, 7:00pm - 9:00pm at La Cave

Cloudflare leaders will be hosting a Networking Reception for women in our industry! Please join us for an event designed to provide a unique platform for women, executive peers to connect and share their expertise on the challenges and opportunities facing the industry today. We hope you can join us — space is limited!

RSVP
Women in Cyber Networking
AFTER HOURS EVENT

Cloudflare After Dark

After hours
Come join us for Cloudflare After Dark!

Join us for a unique networking experience at Casa Playa! This is your chance to mingle with industry leaders, innovators, and Cloudflare executives in a setting like no other. Expect an evening filled with delicious food and drinks, mixed with lively conversations.

RSVP
After hours

Not attending the AWS conference? Join us in the Developers Discord to chat with fellow developers about what you’re building.

Join Discord

Primeros pasos

Recursos

Soluciones

Comunidad

Asistencia

Empresa

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Política de privacidadCondiciones de usoInformar sobre problemas de seguridadConfianza y seguridadMarca