Cloudflare + Kandji

Enable device-aware ZTNA policies with Kandji and Cloudflare to protect websites and applications with identity, context, and policy rules

Kandji is an Apple device management (MDM) solution built exclusively for IT teams at organizations that run on Apple. Kandji is a modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare and Kandji are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. With Kandji and Cloudflare, connecting to corporate resources is faster, safer, and more seamless for end users. Through this partnership with Kandji, Cloudflare can onboard user devices onto a Zero Trust architecture, allowing them to leverage both private routing and device posture. Moreover, admins can control how internal domain resolution and IP traffic is routed and split tunneled, such that it will not affect any connectivity and even interoperate with existing VPN clients.

Benefits

Enable device-aware ZTNA policies

Enforce device posture policies at the endpoint through a diverse set of deployment approaches.

Ease of management

Configure policies for what users can do on a device with a specific set of parameters, offering admins a consistent experience.

Improved visibility

Obtain a unified view of device fleets across a dispersed user base, helping ensure they are not compromised or lost.

What our partners are saying

"Kandji and Cloudflare’s partnership will help IT teams to quickly deploy Cloudflare’s network security solutions across their Apple fleet. Using device management software like Kandji to install, enable, and enforce Cloudflare Zero Trust will allow IT teams to manage their security posture at any scale."

-Weldon Dodd
SVP, Product Strategy, Kandji

