PARTNERS
Cloudflare + DNSnetworks
Cloudflare and DNSnetworks partner to reduce data transfer fees
DNSnetworks is a Canadian IT managed Services and Cloud Hosting Solutions Provider giving customers and partners the freedom to focus on business, not IT. They do it by delivering custom IT and cloud solutions to meet all types of business while backing it with levels of reliability, security, and support that assure a worry free IT environment.
DNSnetworks has been serving over 1500 businesses since 2003 and has many active partners across North and South America, including VARs, data center providers, telcos, and other IT companies. DNSnetworks is a tight knit group, which contains Canadian government security-cleared employees, trained by skilled engineers, while maintaining the security promised to our customers.
Commitment
We look forward to working together with the Bandwidth Alliance and use our peering connections to allow customers to egress traffic from our cloud services to Cloudflare for free.
Bandwidth Alliance Pricing
Customers using DNSNetworks and Cloudflare will not be charged any data transfer fees.
"DNSnetworks is proud to become a partner in Cloudflare’s initiative for a global bandwidth alliance. Reducing the cost of bandwidth for partners and not-for-profit businesses fits into our mission of giving back to the community that has provided us with their business and trust."
-Kevin Conroy
VP Cloud Operations, DNSnetworks
Resources
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Console Connect Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Console Connect and how you can benefit from this partnership.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Configuring Interconnections with Console Connect
Read more about how to configure interconnections with Console Connect.
BLOG
Announcing Network On-ramp partners for Cloudflare One
Learn how Cloudflare's Network On-ramp partners are helping customers connect to Cloudflare’s global network from their existing trusted WAN & SD-WAN appliances and privately interconnect via the data centers they are co-located in.