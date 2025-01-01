Future-proof your security against emerging post-quantum threats

Protect data from existing and novel threats while addressing compliance standards

PROBLEM

Today's encrypted secrets are tomorrow's security breaches

Conventional cryptography that underpins today’s Internet — namely RSA and ECC — faces an existential threat as quantum computing advances, leading standards bodies to call for them to be deprecated by the year 2030. "Harvest now, decrypt later" adversaries can actively collect encrypted communications today with the expectation that quantum computers will be able to decrypt the harvested communications in the future.

Data vulnerability

Adversaries are stockpiling encrypted data today for decryption by quantum computers in the future, threatening organizations' sensitive data in the long term.

Standards, pressure, and uncertainty

Organizations must rapidly adopt crypto-agile solutions to meet NIST's 2030–2035 quantum security deadlines while navigating evolving standards and technical challenges.

Implementation barriers

Integrating post-quantum cryptography (PQC) into existing infrastructure presents technical hurdles, including legacy compatibility, performance impacts, and compliance deadlines.

SOLUTION

Secure your future today with Cloudflare's built-in crypto agility

Seamlessly transition to post-quantum cryptography while protecting against emerging threats — without disrupting performance or requiring specialized expertise — with Cloudflare.

Mitigate quantum threats today

Defend against "Harvest now, decrypt later" attacks through Cloudflare's advanced PQC implementation, which currently secures over a third of human-generated traffic across our network.

Secure without performance drawbacks

Leverage Cloudflare's edge computing and optimization expertise to minimize PQC performance penalties, ensuring strong security without compromising user experience.

Stay ahead of cryptography regulations

Maintain compliance with evolving PQC standards (NIST, IETF) through Cloudflare's adaptive platform, establishing a reliable framework for long-term security, even as standards continue to evolve.

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

HOW IT WORKS

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies PQC adoption

Cloudflare's composable platform and network provide advanced PQC capabilities, enabling organizations to protect their users, applications, and networks across all endpoints and infrastructure.

Secure web traffic with quantum-resistant encryption

Gain immediate protection against harvest now, decrypt later attacks through Cloudflare via TLS 1.3 with post-quantum key agreement (ML-KEM). All websites and APIs served through Cloudflare are automatically protected, providing immediate security against future quantum threats without requiring any configuration changes.

Enable post-quantum Zero Trust access

Provide employees with secure access to internal apps across office, on-prem, and cloud environments, even before your systems are PQC-ready. Cloudflare’s clientless access applies post-quantum protection without changes to your web apps, while our client solution enables quantum-safe tunneling for any protocol from user devices to your environments.

Filter web traffic for all websites with PQC

Secure your organization as employees access web applications by intercepting, inspecting, and filtering TLS traffic with Cloudflare’s Secure Web Gateway (SWG). Our SWG now supports PQC, ensuring your organization maintains complete visibility into encrypted traffic as you transition to PQC standards

Eliminate the complexity of PQC migration

Let Cloudflare shoulder the technical burden of upgrading to PQC. Cloudflare’s approach provides immediate protection while eliminating the need for complex cryptographic implementations. Your team can focus on core business priorities while maintaining industry-leading security standards.

