Consolidate, simplify, and modernize your applications, network, and security using a connectivity cloud. Stop adding complexity — accelerate your business instead.

PROBLEM

Complexity & costs cause digital initiatives to fail

There is pressure to constantly accelerate digital modernization, but complex tech stacks are inefficient and expensive, slowing down the business.

Lack of ROI

According to Gartner1 , 52% of digital modernization initiatives take too long to realize value.

Business slowdowns

Overly complex technology stacks force security and performance tradeoffs and drive up costs.

Desire to simplify

According to Forrester2, 51% of companies want to consolidate their tech stack.

SOLUTION

Consolidate your tech stack with a connectivity cloud

Consolidating onto Cloudflare can reduce TCO by 50% and help IT leaders deliver successful digital modernization — including consolidating, simplifying, and modernizing their applications, networks, and security.

Platform consolidation

Consolidate more of your tech stack and achieve greater cost reduction without security or performance tradeoffs.

Network modernization

Simplify your architecture and make it more secure by augmenting your network with Cloudflare.

Application modernization

Modernize legacy applications and build new ones on Cloudflare. Innovate faster with a secure, distributed application environment.

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

75%

improvement of response times to performance and security incidents

48%

reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of security and IT investments

54%

improved Time-to-Market (TTM) of new innovations

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

Ready to have a conversation with a specialist?

HOW WE DO IT

Cloudflare's connectivity cloud modernizes your business

Our platform and global network make it easy for your business to securely scale, while simplifying the management of your technology stack.

Integration with all networks

Get a direct line to the Internet and every other app, cloud, and ISP, giving you secure, low-latency, infinitely scalable networking.

Built-in intelligence

A connectivity cloud has a wide range of services built in at a foundational level, and analyzes high volumes of traffic for automatically updated threat intelligence.

Unified, simplified interface

See and manage much of your IT environment from one interface, greatly reducing tool sprawl and dashboard overload.

Performance, simplicity, and security for Caliente.mx with a single-vendor solution from Cloudflare

Caliente.mx protected its customers against fraud, tightened internal security controls, and improved their site’s performance and scalability by consolidating application security, Zero Trust, network performance, video streaming, and development tools onto Cloudflare.

Cloudflare stood out from the competition based on the flexibility and rich functionality of its comprehensive platform and the wide-ranging coverage of its global network.

“It has always been a struggle to keep our systems both secure and performant. We didn’t want to compromise — we wanted a single solution to provide our users with the safest, most responsive gaming experience possible.”

Resources

Whitepaper

Developing a strategy for your network modernization

Infographic

How a connectivity cloud helps restore control of security and IT

Solution brief

Consolidate, simplify, and modernize your tech stack

1. 2023 CIO Agenda, Gartner
2. Regaining Control with a Connectivity Cloud, Forrester

