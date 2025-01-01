Secure your people, apps and networks more efficiently and effectively with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud
Multiple security vendors and control planes, and stretched teams, provide an ideal environment for sophisticated attacks.
More vendors means more tickets and longer timelines.
Redundant dashboards and alerts create oversights.
Inefficiency and reduced visibility cause gaps and slow response.
The connectivity cloud from Cloudflare offers comprehensive enterprise security via scalable, programmable, cloud-native services, which eliminates the need for multiple security vendors.
Augment or replace risky VPNs, secure contractor or unmanaged device access, mitigate ransomware attacks, view and reduce data exposure.
Prevent multi-channel phishing and business email compromise, protect remote workers and distributed offices, and secure the WAN.
Stop vulnerability exploits in APIs & web apps (e.g. 0-days, known CVEs, SQLi, XSS etc), along with denial of service and bot attacks.
New Forrester research found that Cloudflare security services improved security efficiency via centralized visibility, faster detection, and more.
improvement in response times to security and performance incidents
reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of security and IT investments
improved time-to-market with new innovations
Our composable platform and network make it easier for organizations to protect their users, apps, and networks, across any endpoint or infrastructure — across the entire attack lifecycle.
Unite different security domains on a single platform, simplifying management across every attack surface
Block more attacks with peerless threat intelligence spanning every domain
Detect and respond to threats faster via unified dashboards and reporting
Lock down the whole network with Zero Trust policies
GPC faced poor threat visibility across their 900+ site web presence, complicating detection and response. In response, they replaced their multi-vendor stack with Cloudflare’s web application security services.
Now, Cloudflare has helped them detect and block as many as 450 million threats per year, and prevent competitive screen scraping.
The sixteenth and most recent edition of Cloudflare’s quarterly DDoS trend analysis
Learn about multichannel phishing threats and how a Zero Trust approach reduces risk