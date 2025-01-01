Streamline data compliance, minimize risk

A composable platform that helps enterprises streamline compliance with extensible security controls across systems that help you connect, protect and build.

PROBLEM

Compliance challenges with point and legacy security solutions.

Platform consolidation illustration

Manual processes create complexity, introduce risk, and slow down the business. This further leads to security and performance tradeoffs, drives up TCO, and limits the success of compliance programs.

Read the whitepaper
Platform consolidation illustration
cost
Costly

Multiple siloed and homegrown tools for data protection, security, sovereignty, and privacy

Alert icon
High risk

Manual process to collate logs and meet audit requirements across disparate toolsets lead to compliance gaps

Face sad icon
Poor user experience

Slow app performance due to data localization constraint

SOLUTION

A composable way to streamline compliance and manage evolving risk

A composable way to streamline compliance and manage evolving risk - infographic

Compliance and security leaders can streamline compliance with one control plane and composable security controls via Cloudflare's connectivity cloud.

Download solution brief
A composable way to streamline compliance and manage evolving risk - infographic
Minimize risk, streamline compliance
Reduce total cost of ownership

Cloudflare can reduce TCO by up to 50%.

Security shield protection 2
Minimize risk

Cloudflare can reduce policy and compliance risk by up to 50%.

Lightning bolt icon
Improve experience & performance

Performance is improved by 50% without making security tradeoffs.

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

Read study
Protect data, streamline audits, and reduce risk with Cloudflare
65%

reduced likelihood and related costs of data breach*

24%

reduction on annual cyber insurance premiums*

59%

reduced time spent on managing systems/processes*

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

Ready to have a conversation with a specialist?

Request a consultation
HOW IT WORKS

The Cloudflare connectivity cloud is built for compliance

Data analytics icon
Architected for data compliance

Apply, configure, and extend consistent controls across locations, users, apps (web, SaaS, and private), and infrastructure — wherever you need. Meet regulatory requirements as soon as they are set with composable controls.

cloudflare ruleset engine icon
Unified policy engine across environments

Write rules once from a single control plane acting as a unified policy engine and apply them everywhere. Provide consistent data protection and security policies across environments.

Lightning bolt icon
Sovereignty without performance drawbacks

Enables you to meet data localization requirements seen within compliance standards like FedRAMP and GDPR. Send logs directly from our edge to a preferred SIEM or Cloud destination bypassing core EU or US PoPs.

Thought bubble icon
Satisfy audits with intelligent reporting

Leverage our unique, mass-scale visibility into internet traffic to auto-identify and defend against novel threats. Enforce with low latency, close to users, apps, and infrastructure.

Flo, the leading women’s health app, helps safeguard,
customer data with Cloudflare

When it comes to securing customer data, there’s nothing that requires more vigilance than personal health.

That’s why Flo Health, the leading women’s health app, has made security and privacy core to the company’s mission — and why it chose Cloudflare to provide an extra layer of protection.

“At Flo, we firmly believe that every woman deserves the right to track their health without concern. It is the responsibility of every women's health app to commit to high privacy and security standards, and thanks to Cloudflare's suite of products, we are able to offer a deeper level of protection for our users' data."

Resources

Slide 1 of 3
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark