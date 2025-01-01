Build interactive, real-time experiences into your applications without managing client coordination, strong consistent storage, and infrastructure.
Durable Objects is a combined compute and storage product. It helps you skip complex backend setups and build interactive experiences with ease. Integrate WebSockets directly with Durable Objects for bidirectional, low-latency communication.
You can reach users worldwide with Cloudflare’s global network and automatic scaling to millions of instances without managing infrastructure.
Manage multiple connected clients within a single Durable Object instance. You can build collaborative features and real-time interactions easily without complex coordination
Durable Objects provides globally unique instances each with its own fast, strongly consistent SQL storage - allowing you create stateful serverless applications.
You can build real-time, collaborative experiences that scale automatically with low-latency access across Cloudflare's network, all without managing any infrastructure.
“Without Cloudflare, hosting WebSocket servers might have required at least four additional people just for management. Using Durable Objects, we can provide serverless capabilities without a dedicated team for managing the environment.”
Liveblocks
You can give your agents memory to store data, the ability to coordinate tasks, and the smarts to make real-time decisions - like handling tasks, personalizing responses, or adapting to users. Durable Objects make it easy by keeping everything in sync without extra infrastructure to worry about.
By routing all requests for a shared object to a unique Durable Object that represents your project, this enables consistent updates and smooth coordination as your users interact with the same state.
You can launch chat apps, multiplayer games or live notifications. Durable Objects helps with handling event orchestration and persistence so you don’t have to.