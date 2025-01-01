Cloudflare Realtime

Choose from an all-in-one realtime SDK or build WebRTC services with a managed TURN server and Selective Forwarding Units (SFUs). All running from Cloudflare’s 330 global locations.
Go from idea to v1 in days using RealtimeKIt’s SDKs for iOS, Android and Web
Automatically scale call volume and global WebRTC connections with no regional constraints.
Your data remains secure with the same privacy standards that support our global network, including end-to-end encryption.
Cloudflare's RealtimeKit leverages our SFU and Anycast network to automatically connect users to the closest point of presence across over 330 global locations. Pre-built modular components for chat, video, and real-time collaboration reduce the time needed to build and deploy your realtime app.
Decentralized global infrastructure to manage WebRTC connections ensuring scalability and reliability.
Relay traffic between WebRTC clients and SFUs through NATs and firewalls.
Build and scale real-time WebRTC applications on global infrastructure with SDKs for seamless client-side integration.