Create custom email addresses for your domain and route messages to your preferred inbox — all without ever exposing your primary email address.
Email Routing is 100% private; Cloudflare will not store or access email content. We use phishing detection to prevent spam from being forwarded.
Creating custom addresses and forwarding messages to your inbox is free. DNS records are created automatically and protected from accidental changes.
Access insights on the number of emails sent to you, whether they were forwarded or dropped, and delivery success at your destination mailbox.
Route to Cloudflare Workers to program custom logic for processing your emails.
Email Routing acts as an intelligent router at the transport layer, handling and modifying the SMTP envelope to deliver the message at its final destination while preserving the original headers and keeping the body intact in real time.
Create addresses for different needs, so you are not sharing your private email with newsletters and businesses.
Designate addresses for each family member and for specific purposes, such as an address for household bills.
Route emails for different types of inquiries, such as sales and support, and easily control who receives these messages.