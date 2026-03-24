Service-Specific Terms
Last updated March 24, 2026 (note that the "Supplemental Terms" have been renamed to the "Service-Specific Terms" as of May 10, 2023)
The following Service-Specific Terms (“Service-Specific Terms ”), are an integral part of the Self-Serve Subscription Agreement, Enterprise Subscription Agreement, or any other agreement governing your use and access to Cloudflare's Service(s), as applicable (“Subscription Terms ”). Unless defined below, all capitalized terms will have the definitions given to such terms in the Subscription Terms. For Enterprise customers, all references to “you ” and “your ” in the Service-Specific Terms below refer to the Customer named in the applicable Order Form or other ordering document.
Please click on the following links to navigate to the Service-Specific Terms applicable to your specific Cloudflare Services.
Other Service Terms
Units of Measurement
Definitions applying to quantities referenced in orders and invoices for Cloudflare Services.
Carbon Impact Report
We believe a better Internet can be not only a force for good but also an engine of global sustainability.
CF for Government
Cloudflare offers governments, public health and public education institutions a global, highly resilient cloud network with built-in security and performance.
China Service
Cloudflare and our strategic partners in China have created a global network that offers a fast experience for visitors inside and outside of China.
Cloudflare Community
A resource for Cloudflare users to connect and discuss Cloudflare services.
Cloudforce One
Cloudforce One combines our visibility into real-time attack traffic with a world-class threat research team for unmatched operational threat intelligence.
Crawler Hints
Crawler Hints provide high quality data to search engine crawlers on when content has been changed on sites using Cloudflare.
Data Localization Suite
The Cloudflare Data Localization Suite takes a rigorous and granular approach to data localization, making it easy for businesses to set rules and controls.
Geographic Distribution of Data Usage
With direct connections to nearly every service and cloud provider, the Cloudflare network can reach 95% of the world’s population.
Mobile SDK Service
Enabling Acceleration through the SDK reduces latency, drives down network timeouts, and improves app user experiences.
Registrar Services
Securely register new domains, transfer existing domains, and effortlessly consolidate and manage all your domain portfolios.
Security Operations Center Service
Designed to meet the network and application security monitoring, threat detection and incident response needs of enterprises.
Web3 Gateways
Built on decentralized technologies like IPFS and Ethereum, we manage, maintain, and monitor Web3 infrastructure.
TAM
Cloudflare shall perform the following obligations as part of the Technical Account Management (“TAM”) Service
Forward Deployed Engineer
By involving product specialists from different product areas, FDEs provide solutions and associated integration architectures tailored to achieve customer's business goals.
Units of Measurement
The following definitions apply to quantities referenced in orders and invoices for Cloudflare Services. Unless explicitly stated otherwise in the applicable Order Form or Insertion Order(s), the defined terms below have the same meaning regardless of whether such terms are capitalized or uncapitalized.
“95th percentile” is the 95th percentile of a Customer’s usage of a given Service as measured by Cloudflare over five minute intervals. The 95th percentile methodology is used to measure usage of Services billed in Mbps, Gbps, or any other bit per second methodology.
“Business domain” is any domain entitled to a Business subscription level of protection, products, and support (as defined at cloudflare.com/plans/), exclusive of any add-on or usage-based features for which you may be charged separately.
“Concurrent connections” is the maximum number of clients concurrently connected to Cloudflare’s servers at any one time.
“Custom hostname” is any hostname that you send to Cloudflare’s custom hostname endpoint. A custom hostname can be a domain at any level (including but not limited to second- and third-level domains). For billing purposes, foo.com, foo.co.uk, www.foo.com, x.foo.com would be considered four separate custom hostnames. Cloudflare will invoice you for any custom hostname that has been active during the billing month, regardless of the duration of the activity during such month.
“Custom SSL certificate” is an SSL certificate that is provided by you for use with the Service. Unless otherwise mutually agreed to in writing, you may only use SNI certificates.
“Dedicated SSL certificate” is an SSL certificate that is provided and managed by Cloudflare on your behalf for use with the Service.
“Domain” is a publicly registrable domain (e.g., example.com) along with its child subdomains (e.g., help.example.com) that is configured individually in the Cloudflare dashboard and assigned its own unique zone ID through the Cloudflare Service dashboard. If you require a subdomain to be managed separately from its parent domain, such subdomain must have its own zone ID and will be counted as a separate domain.
"Endpoint" is any service or hardware that intercepts and processes incoming public or private traffic. This includes Origins, hostnames, private or public IP addresses, virtual IP addresses (VIPs), servers, and other dedicated hardware boxes.
“Enterprise DNS-only domain“ is any Zone that only utilizes Cloudflare for DNS resolution and has 0 Gigabytes (GB) of data transfer per month. It cannot have any Gigabytes (GB) of data transfer or HTTP/S traffic.
“Enterprise primary domain” is any Zone receiving Cloudflare’s Enterprise Services.
“Enterprise secondary domain” is any Zone receiving Enterprise Services that utilizes 50 GB or less of data transfer per month and/or utilizes Cloudflare for DNS resolution.
“Externa Advantage” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Externa Advantage package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/externa) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).
“Externa Essentials” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Externa Essentials package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/externa) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).
“Externa Premier” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Externa Premier package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/externa) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).
“Images Delivered” means an image subject to a Transformation or Images Stored that are delivered to an end user at any time during the applicable billing period.
“Images Stored” means images stored in Cloudflare Images at any time during the applicable billing period.
“Interna Advantage” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Interna Advantage package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/interna/) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).
“Interna Essentials” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Interna Essentials package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/interna/) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).
“Interna Premier” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Interna Premier package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/interna/) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).
“Neuron” is a measure of compute capacity used for machine learning model workloads, as determined based on factors such as operations required to perform computation for a given inference request. The output capacity of a single Neuron is relative to the machine learning model chosen and computational complexity required for inference requests, as may be further described and estimated in the developer documentation.
“LLM Request” is defined as a request, containing up to 1,000 tokens, that is received by Cloudflare’s edge and destined to an LLM endpoint. LLM Requests exceeding 1,000 tokens will be calculated by dividing the total token count by 1,000 and rounding up to the next whole number (e.g., a single request of 17,000 tokens shall be counted as 17 LLM Requests).
“Operation” is a Request that may make changes to or retrieve information about resources.
“Origin” is any server that communicates with Cloudflare’s edge, and that hosts any content or data, or that runs one or more programs to intercept and process incoming internet requests.
“Prefix” is a CIDR-notated IP address block (e.g., 192.168.0.0/24) representing a continuous range of IP addresses. A Prefix may be a standalone block of any size (e.g., 192.168.0.0/22, 192.168.0.0/24) typically used for public routing or may be subdivided into smaller “Attached Prefixes” (e.g., 192.168.0.0/24 and 192.168.1.0/24 within 192.168.0.0/22). Each onboarded Prefix, including any Attached Prefixes (smaller CIDR blocks defined within a parent prefix) is treated as a distinct billable unit in service billing, regardless of whether the Prefix is advertised.
“Pro domain” is a domain entitled to a Pro subscription level of protection, products, and support (as defined at cloudflare.com/plans/), exclusive of any add-on or usage-based features for which you may be charged separately.
“Read/Write/List/Delete” are defined as follows for the purposes of Cloudflare Workers KV, Durable Objects, D1, and Workers Analytics Engine (as applicable): a “Read” is where a value for a given key, unit, or row is read; a “Write” is where a key/value pair, unit, or row is written; a “List” is where a list of keys within a given namespace is returned; and a “Delete” is where a single key/value pair, unit, or row is removed.
"Request" is a single HTTP/S request that is received by Cloudflare’s edge. For the Cloudflare Developer Platform, a Request is a single HTTP/S or similar request that hits or otherwise invokes a Worker or Durable Object on Cloudflare’s edge.
“Seat” means an employee, agent, contractor, or other third party, in each case, authorized by you to use a Cloudflare Service, as applicable.
“Session” means a single instance of a headless browser launched using the Browser Rendering API.
“Siteverify Request” is a single HTTP/S request that is received by Cloudflare’s siteverify API endpoint that Cloudflare reasonably determines is generated by a human.
“Storage” or "Stored" is defined for billing purposes as the average hourly amount of data stored in gigabytes (GB) or other units set forth in an Order during a single monthly billing period.
“Transformation” is (i) an image variant resulting from a resize and/or other Customer request(s) (e.g., blur, sharpen, crop/trim, etc.) applied to a source image or video or (ii) one second of an output video variant resulting from a resize and/or other Customer request(s) applied to a source video. For billing purposes, the initial Customer request(s) and resulting image or each second of output video counts as a single Transformation that will be available for a 30-day period following generation. By way of example, a 30 second output video variant will be billed as 30 Transformations.
“Uncached Image” is an image that is not cached on any Cloudflare server.
“Vector Dimensions” are the number of elements in a vector.
"Workers Observability Event" means a single log, trace span, metric, or other similar telemetry data type that is captured or recorded as a direct result of observability instrumentation in a Worker by a Customer.
“Zaraz Event” means an event (e.g., pageview, ‘zaraz.track’, etc.) sent to the Zaraz Service.
“Zone” is an instance configured in the Cloudflare Services dashboard which has a unique zone ID assigned to it. In general, a zone would be associated with a single registrable domain and would include all of that domain’s child subdomains unless one or more of the child subdomains requires a different performance or security setting, in which case each child subdomain could either be assigned its own zone ID or be grouped together with other child subdomains that share the same performance or security settings under a single zone ID. Unless explicitly authorized in writing, Cloudflare Services are for use only with Zones that are associated with Domains owned by Customer (i.e., Customers may not configure Zones in Cloudflare for their end customers’ Domains).
Carbon Impact Report
Information related to your Cloudflare account’s carbon usage is provided solely for informational purposes. You can learn more about Cloudflare's methodology for calculating this number in the Carbon Impact Report accessible in the Cloudflare Service dashboard. The information provided is not warranted to be error free and contains both original Cloudflare data and estimates, subject to update, correction and revision.
Cloudflare for Government
The Cloudflare for Government Service is available for the Services identified on the Cloudflare for Government Page (each such Service, a “Covered Service”) that have been purchased by Customer. Purchase of the Cloudflare for Government Service alone does not provide Customer with an entitlement to any Covered Services, unless such Covered Services are purchased separately by Customer.
Customer is responsible for configuring the Cloudflare for Government Service in accordance with the Customer Responsibilities provided by Cloudflare to Customer and for verifying that its use of the Cloudflare for Government Service will comply with laws or other obligations that may apply to Customer or Customer Content.
China Service; China Global Acceleration Service; China Network Traffic Management and Bandwidth Overage
- China Service
Cloudflare’s China Service is operated by its Chinese partner JD Cloud (the “China Service Partner”). To use this Service, Customer must sign the China Service Partner’s terms of acceptance and adhere to its conditions. Customer acknowledges that as part of the China Service the China Service Partner will process a portion of Customer's data in mainland China (including Zone configuration information and bindings with Cloudflare’s Developer Suite when a Customer enables the China Service for a particular Zone), and as a result such Customer data may be subject to Chinese law, including China’s Cybersecurity Law. By using Cloudflare’s China Service, Customer acknowledges and agrees that: (i) it will be solely responsible for obtaining and maintaining a valid Internet Content Provider (ICP) license (the “ICP License”) throughout the Term, as required by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, (ii) Cloudflare will not be liable for Customer’s inability to obtain or maintain such an ICP License, (iii) in the absence of such an ICP License, Cloudflare or its China Service Partner may refuse to provide the China Service to Customer without liability, and (iv) Cloudflare may share ICP License information, as well as Customer address and contact information with the China Service Partner.
2. Optional Add-on: China Global Acceleration Service
The China Global Acceleration Service is operated by a Chinese telecommunication service provider (the “China Service Provider”). To use this Service, Customer must sign the China Service Provider’s terms of acceptance for accessing its telecommunications network and adhere to its conditions and all applicable local laws. The China Global Acceleration Service has the bandwidth usage cap specified in Customer’s Order. The China Global Acceleration Service is exclusively for Customer employee use, unless Customer is using the Cloudflare China Network Service together with the China Global Acceleration Service and has a valid ICP License for such traffic.
- General Terms for China-Related Services
Notwithstanding any provision of the Agreement to the contrary, the China Service and the China Global Acceleration Service are provided to Customer “AS-IS,” with all faults, and without warranty, obligation, or service level of any kind, and unless otherwise explicitly agreed to in writing, any custom security requirements that have been negotiated between Customer and Cloudflare will not apply to the China Service. Cloudflare, its China Service Partner, and its China Service Provider reserve the right to terminate or suspend the Service in China, including by routing Customer traffic outside of China, at any time and without liability, in response to Chinese law, rule, regulation, or if needed to protect the Services or the infrastructure supporting the Services; provided, that (a) Cloudflare provides notice to Customer of such termination or suspension as soon as reasonably practicable, and (b) Cloudflare works to promptly route Customer’s traffic to the next nearest data center(s) outside of China. Termination or suspension of the China Service and/or the China Global Acceleration Service will have no effect upon any other Services provided to Customer under the Agreement, which will remain in full force and effect. Customer’s use of the China Service and the China Global Acceleration Service is subject to Chinese law including laws governing the dissemination of certain types of content.
- China Network Traffic Management and Bandwidth Overage
4.1 Traffic Management. In the event that Customer’s traffic within the China Network exceeds fifteen (15) Gbps of bandwidth (the "Bandwidth Threshold”), Cloudflare reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to perform traffic management actions to prevent network saturation and ensure availability. Such actions may include, but are not limited to, rate limiting, temporary suspension, or re-routing of specific network paths.
4.2 Bandwidth Measurement (95th Percentile). Customer’s bandwidth usage on the China Network will be measured by Cloudflare at the 95th percentile to determine compliance with the Bandwidth Threshold and any applicable overage fees. To establish Customer’s bandwidth at the 95th percentile, Cloudflare will measure and record Customer’s bandwidth usage within the China Network at five (5) minute intervals from 00:00 on the first day of each month until 24:00:00 on the same date of the next month (as based on the UTC+8 time zone). Customer’s bandwidth usage records (all clean bandwidth valued for the Customer’s traffic within the China Network) for the entire month will then be sorted by Cloudflare in descending order and the top 5% of the recorded bandwidth values will be discarded. The highest bandwidth value in the remaining records will be deemed the "Billable Bandwidth” for that month. By way of example, in a month with 30 days, Cloudflare would measure Customer’s bandwidth 8,640 times (i.e. 12 x 24 x 30). After sorting all of the bandwidth measurements from highest to lowest, and discarding the top 5% of such measurements, the Billable Bandwidth would be the 433rd highest value (i.e. 8,640 x 5%).
4.3 Overage Fees. If the Billable Bandwidth for any month exceeds the Bandwidth Threshold of 15 Gbps, Customer shall pay an exceeding bandwidth charge calculated at the rate of USD $5.00 per hour (or fraction thereof) per Gbps (or fraction thereof) for all bandwidth utilization in excess of the Bandwidth Threshold
Cloudflare Community
- These terms govern your use of the Cloudflare Community website located at https://community.cloudflare.com/ (“Cloudflare Community”), including the associated forum, chat, and other features accessible via the Cloudflare Community.
- Account . You will need to log-in using your Cloudflare account to access certain features of the Cloudflare Community. We reserve the right to change the account registration requirements at our sole discretion. You agree to provide and maintain accurate, complete, and current account information in connection with your use of the Cloudflare Community. All badges and other Cloudflare Community features associated with your account are offered at our sole discretion and may be modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.
- Community Content . You may receive access to content posted by Cloudflare or other Cloudflare Community users, including without limitation posts, links, images, and other materials (collectively, “Community Content”). You acknowledge and agree that Cloudflare is not responsible for monitoring Community Content for quality, accuracy, or completeness. Your use of and reliance upon any Community Content will be at your sole risk.
- Your Content . You may be permitted to contribute and make available text, files, documents, graphics, images, audio, video, or other content on the Cloudflare Community (“Your Content”). Cloudflare does not claim any ownership rights in any of Your Content.
- By making Your Content available on the Cloudflare Community, you grant to Cloudflare a non-exclusive, transferable, sublicensable, worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free license to use, copy, modify, create derivative works, distribute, publicly display, and publicly perform Your Content for purposes of operating the Cloudflare Community and improving our Services or developing new services and features.
- You represent and warrant that (i) you have all rights necessary to grant Cloudflare the license rights in Your Content under these terms and (ii) Your Content does not infringe, misappropriate, or violate any third party’s intellectual property rights or rights of publicity or privacy.
- You may be permitted to delete or otherwise remove Your Content from the Cloudflare Community. Notwithstanding the foregoing, you acknowledge that Your Content that you choose to remove may continue to be accessible on the Cloudflare Community for various reasons, including without limitation in quoted content in other user posts or other Cloudflare support resources. You agree that Cloudflare will not be responsible or liable for the removal of or failure to remove any of Your Content.
- Community Guidelines . You agree to comply with the community guidelines and other requirements posted at https://community.cloudflare.com/guidelines, which may be updated at our sole discretion without prior notice. Without limiting the foregoing, you agree not to do any of the following:
- Submit or publish anything that: (i) is confidential, proprietary, or infringes or violates a third party’s intellectual property rights or rights of publicity or privacy; (ii) threatens, abuses, harrasses, or otherwise contains vulgar, obscene, indecent, or unlawful materials; or (iii) promotes bigotry, racism, illegal activity, or violence against any person or entity.
- Attempt to access, search, download, or otherwise use Community Content using any software, tool, or other mechanism for the purpose of data mining, scraping, training artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, or similar purposes.
- Impersonate or misrepresent your affiliation with any person or entity.
- Use the Cloudflare Community for harvesting or otherwise collecting personal information, or for sending any unsolicited or unauthorized advertisements, promotional materials, or other forms of solicitation.
- Suspension . We may immediately suspend your access to or use of the Cloudflare Community for actual or suspected violations of these terms or the Subscription Terms without prior notice. If you are aware of any violations of these terms, please let us know by Contacting Cloudflare Support.
Cloudforce One
- Overview . Cloudforce One is a suite of security offerings that may include access to (i) threat briefings and research reports (“Threat Briefings”); (ii) emerging and historical threat data and intelligence made available to Customers via the Cloudflare dashboard or API(s) (“Threat Intelligence”); and (iii) briefings or threat operations reports created by Cloudflare pursuant to a Customer request for information (“RFI Reports”; together with the Threat Briefings and Threat Intelligence, the “Cloudforce One Materials”). Customer’s access to each of the Cloudforce One Materials shall be based on the relevant subscription tier purchased, including any API limits, RFI Report allotments, and other limitations set forth on the Order Form or otherwise provided by Cloudflare to Customer. RFI Reports allotted under the Order Form must be used within twelve (12) months of the Order Form Service Date and will expire thereafter.
- Cloudforce One License. Subject to Customer’s compliance with the Agreement, Cloudflare grants Customer a non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable (except to Affiliates included to determine pricing) right to use the Cloudforce One Materials for Customer’s own internal business purposes. Following the expiration of the Term, Customer may retain copies of RFI Reports downloaded by Customer during the Term. Customer may not (i) remove, modify, or obscure any copyright or other proprietary notices included on the Cloudforce One Materials or (ii) share, disclose, or otherwise provide the Cloudforce One Materials (in whole or in part) to any third-party (other than Affiliates included to determine pricing), without the prior written consent of Cloudflare. For clarity, the Cloudforce One Materials constitute Cloudflare Technology.
- RFI Reports. Each request for information must be submitted in writing to the RFI Portal (under Security Center on dash.cloudflare.com). Each request for information must include sufficient specificity and detail to allow Cloudflare to investigate and provide an RFI Report, as determined by Cloudflare in its sole discretion. Cloudflare will either accept or reject a request for information, or solicit additional details from Customer. Customer shall provide Cloudflare with access to Customer’s personnel, Internet Properties, and relevant infrastructure and data as needed in order for Cloudflare to evaluate the request for information and provide the RFI Report. The Parties understand and agree that Cloudflare is under no obligation to accept or complete RFI Reports.
- Pricing. Customer understands that Cloudforce One pricing is based on Customer and its Affiliates’ total number of employees and contractors. Accordingly, Customer represents and warrants that the information Customer provides to Cloudflare regarding its and its Affiliates’ number of employees and contractors in order to obtain any price quote which forms the basis of the Agreement, is truthful, accurate, and complete, to the best of its knowledge. In the event that the number of Customer or its Affiliates employees and contractors materially increases during the Term (as a result of a merger, acquisition, or otherwise), Customer agrees to notify Cloudflare, and the Parties will negotiate in good faith an increase in the Fees. Should the Parties fail to reach an agreement on an increase within fourteen (14) days of Customer’s receipt of notice of such proposed increase from Cloudflare, Cloudflare will have the right to immediately terminate the Order Form for Cloudforce One for its convenience, and without liability to Customer or any third party.
- Warranty Disclaimer. CLOUDFORCE ONE AND ALL CLOUDFORCE ONE MATERIALS ARE PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. CLOUDFLARE DOES NOT REPRESENT OR WARRANT THAT CLOUDFORCE ONE WILL DETECT ALL THREATS OR PROTECT CUSTOMER’S NETWORK AND SYSTEMS FROM MALICIOUS CODE, INTRUSIONS, OR OTHER SECURITY BREACHES.
Crawler Hints
- By enabling Crawler Hints on your Zone, you authorize and instruct Cloudflare to share your websites’ hostnames and URL paths with third-party search engines (collectively, the “Crawler Hints Partners”).
- You understand that Crawler Hints is made available to you on an “as is” and “as available” basis. Crawler Hints is not covered by Cloudflare customer support and does not have an SLA. Cloudflare reserves the right to modify or discontinue Crawler Hints at any time without notice to you.
- IN NO EVENT WILL CLOUDFLARE BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO YOUR ACCESS TO OR USE OF, OR YOUR INABILITY TO ACCESS OR USE CRAWLER HINTS, WHETHER BASED ON WARRANTY, CONTRACT, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), STATUTE, OR ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY, WHETHER OR NOT CLOUDFLARE HAS BEEN INFORMED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
Data Localization Suite (Cloudflare’s Regional Services, Geo Key Manager, and Keyless SSL)
1.Overview
Cloudflare Customers that purchase the Data Localization Suite will be entitled to Cloudflare’s Regional Services, Geo Key Manager, Customer Metadata Boundary, and Keyless SSL Services for Customer Zones that are on Cloudflare’s Enterprise plan for the sole use of Data Localization suite. Customers are responsible for configurations related to the Data Localization Suite.
The compatible Cloudflare Services, available geographic regions, and other limitations for the Data Localization Suite are indicated on Cloudflare's developer documentation available at https://developers.cloudflare.com/data-localization/ ("Data Localization Suite Page").
- Pricing
By purchasing Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite, you understand that Cloudflare includes an additional fee equal to thirty percent (30%) of the monthly Fees (“Localization Suite Fee”) for any Services identified on the Data Localization Suite Page (each such Service, a “Covered Service”). The Localization Suite Fee will apply to all Covered Services, regardless of whether such Covered Services are invoiced on a fixed fee or variable basis. The Localization Suite Fee will apply to all future, as well as all previously quoted, pricing including any volume discounts extended to you by Cloudflare. For the avoidance of doubt, the Data Localization Suite does not provide you with an entitlement to a Covered Service, which must be purchased separately.
- Regional Services
As a Data Localization Suite customer, you may configure Regional Services for Covered Services on your Enterprise subscription that support Regional Services as described on the Data Localization Suite Page. If you have enabled Regional Services for your Domain(s), Cloudflare will terminate TLS and apply application layer services for HTTPS traffic transmitted between End Users and the origin web server(s) for such a Domain only in Cloudflare data centers located in the geographic region you have selected. The geographic regions available for the Regional Service are listed on the Data Localization Suite Page.
You agree that if you configure Regional Services for a geographic region that is a single country, not including the United States of America, or smaller that the Cloudflare SLA does not apply to any Covered Services provided in that region.
- Customer Metadata Boundary
As a Data Localization Suite customer, you may configure the Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) for Covered Services on your Enterprise account(s). The geographic regions available and compatible Services for CMB are listed on the Data Localization Suite Page. Customer understands that not all Services will be available when CMB is enabled and that some Services will have reduced functionality.
Cloudflare will not transfer outside the configured region(s) any End User Customer Logs arising from Covered Services. Customer is responsible for all configurations related to CMB.
- Compliance
Customer is solely responsible for ensuring that its use of the Data Localization Suite is compliant with all applicable laws and regulations as well as any and all privacy policies, agreements or other obligations Customer may maintain or enter into.
Geographic Distribution of Data Usage
If no regional data usage limitations are set forth in Customer’s Order Form or Insertion Order, as applicable, then the geographic distribution of Customer’s data usage must not exceed in any billing period (i) 25% in the Tier II region or (ii) 8% in the Tier III region, as such regions are defined below.
In general, (i) the Tier I region includes North America and Europe; (ii) the Tier II region includes China, India, South America, Middle East, Africa, and elsewhere in Asia (except for Korea and Taiwan); and the Tier III region includes Taiwan, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.
If regional data usage limitations are specified in Customer’s Order Form or Insertion Order, then the geographic distribution of Customer’s data usage must not exceed for any region in any billing period the sum of the usage caps for all countries in such region. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any unused data capacity for a given regional tier may be used by Customer in any lower regional tier without incurring additional Fees. By way of example, for a Customer with regularly allotted usage limitations of 30% in the Tier II region and 15% in the Tier III region, there would be no overage charges if in a given billing period the geographic distribution of Customer’s data usage is 35% in the Tier II region and 10% in the Tier III region.
Mobile SDK Service
The Mobile SDK Service is a Service that facilitates and analyzes network calls for mobile applications. Paid and enterprise plans of the Mobile SDK Service are available that can be used to optimize how data is transferred over networks through the use of ASAP™, a UDP-based protocol that accelerates the last mile to mobile devices.
- Any use of the term “website” in the General Terms or any other written agreement between you and Cloudflare, as applicable, shall be deemed to mean “website or mobile application” with respect to your use of the Mobile SDK Service.
In addition, the capitalized terms below shall have the following meanings:
“Access Key” means a confidential access key provided by Cloudflare to Customer for enabling the Mobile SDK Service in a Mobile App.
“Active User” means with respect to paid and enterprise Mobile SDK Service subscriptions, a unique user who has performed some action in a Mobile App in the applicable billing period. Each installation of the Mobile App on a device shall count as a unique user. For example, if a user installs and uninstalls a Mobile App 5 times in a day on the same device, such user will count as 5 unique users for the applicable billing period.
“Mobile App” means a discrete compiled handheld or mobile device application that integrates the Cloudflare Mobile SDK to access the Cloudflare Mobile SDK Service. Each variation of compiled code that uses the Mobile SDK Service is counted as a unique Mobile App (e.g., iOS and Android each count as unique Mobile Apps). Cloudflare will provide one (1) Access Key for each unique Mobile App.
“Platform Access Fee” means with respect to paid and enterprise Mobile SDK Service subscriptions, the Monthly Fee charged by Cloudflare for each Mobile App.
“Total Active Users” means with respect to paid and enterprise Mobile SDK Service subscriptions the sum of all Active Users in all of Customer’s Mobile Apps for the applicable billing period. For example, if Customer’s iOS Mobile App has 300,000 Active Users in a given billing period, and Customer’s Android Mobile App has 200,000 Active Users in such billing period, the Total Active Users for such billing period is 500,000 Active Users.
Subject to your compliance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement, Cloudflare hereby grants you a non-exclusive, non-transferable, license, to enable the Mobile SDK Service in your Mobile App(s), solely in accordance with the Documentation and any other restrictions or obligations mutually agreed upon by the Parties. All rights not expressly granted to you herein are reserved to Cloudflare.
You acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your Mobile Apps, including the Mobile App’s performance and functioning with the Service. As between you and Cloudflare, you will provide all support of any type requested by Cloudflare or your End Users related to your Mobile App(s) and be responsible for any warranty, liability or obligation to any End User or any third party that arises in connection with their use of your Mobile App.
Each Access Key may only be used by one (1) Mobile App to access the Service. You acknowledge and agree that: (a) you will ensure that each Access Key issued to a Mobile App will be used only by the Mobile App for which it was issued; (b) you are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of all Access Keys, and are solely responsible for all activities that occur with such Access Keys; and (c) you will notify Cloudflare promptly of any actual or suspected unauthorized use of any Access Key, or any other breach or suspected breach of the Agreement. Cloudflare reserves the right to terminate any Access Key that Cloudflare reasonably determines may have been used by an unauthorized third party, and shall provide you with immediate notice of such. For your own security, Cloudflare strongly encourages that you take all necessary security precautions in conjunction with all Access Keys.
Registrar Services
Your access or use of the Cloudflare Registrar Services is subject to the Cloudflare Domain Registration Agreement available here.
Security Operations Center Service (SOC Service)
- Cloudflare will provide proactive monitoring, alerting, analysis, and mitigation support (“SOC Service”) in accordance with the SOC Service SLA and any provisioning, configuration, or other support as agreed in the relevant Order Form. Any changes to the scope of the SOC Service or related support must be agreed in writing by Cloudflare.
- Configuration changes for Customer’s use of the SOC Service may be completed by Cloudflare or initiated by Customer. Customer authorizes Cloudflare to implement configuration changes that Cloudflare deems reasonable in its sole discretion to prevent or mitigate adverse impacts on Customer Internet Properties.
- Customer acknowledges and agrees that (i) Cloudflare’s performance of the SOC Service shall be contingent on reasonable access to Customer’s account and assistance from Customer personnel from time to time; (ii) the SOC Service cannot detect, prevent, or mitigate all possible attacks or threats; and (iii) Cloudflare will have no liability for any harm or damage arising out of or in connection with Cloudflare’s performance of the SOC Service in accordance with industry standards.
Web3 Gateways
- The following terms apply to Cloudflare’s Web3 Gateway Services to which you subscribe through your Cloudflare account, such as Ethereum Gateway and IPFS Gateway.
- Customer is solely responsible for determining which content is accessible through its Web3 Gateway on a domain receiving Cloudflare’s Enterprise Services. Customer agrees to provide Cloudflare with an email address for receiving abuse reports made against such Web3 Gateway. Cloudflare may make the email address available to the reporters of such abuse reports.
- For non-Enterprise Web3 Gateways, Cloudflare reserves the right to remove access to any content through a Customer’s Web3 Gateway.
Service Specific Terms: Technical Account Management (TAM)
Cloudflare shall perform the following obligations as part of the Technical Account Management (“TAM”) Service. The 'Named Resource' (TAM) will be available during local standard business hours (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM local time, Monday through Friday, excluding Cloudflare holidays). While Cloudflare Support is available 24/7/365, the specific assigned TAM is not a 24-hour resource. The TAM's primary role is to provide proactive guidance and escalation coordination during these core hours.
In Scope
- Management and escalation coordination of 24/7/365 break-fix issues via Global Support.
- Emergency phone support hotline (available for P1 Critical Incidents only).
- Case creation via Slack.
- Priority incident response.
- Case handling by dedicated Premium team.
- Commercially reasonable efforts to provide a 30-minute response for P1 incidents.
- Named support contact (designated or dedicated).
- Warm handoff from the Solutions Engineering, Onboarding, or Professional Services to the TAM, inclusive of documented Customer product configurations.
- Proactive Cloudflare incident notification and continuous updates through resolution.
- Custom root cause analysis (“RCA”) / incident reporting.
- Recurring ticket status updates and guidance.
- TAM coverage of bridge calls for incidents and/or migrations.
- Direct coordination with the assigned TAM via a dedicated Slack channel.
- Customized runbooks based on Customer’s configuration and use case.
- Provision of recurring reports on support cases, product updates, incidents, escalations, and recommendations (with frequency based on Customer’s operational requirements).
- Cloudflare Technical Account Managers or Technical Support Engineers will respond to quick questions directly in the Slack channel.
- Short investigations and initial triaging may be conducted within Slack for faster resolution.
- During critical incidents, TAMs will provide initial notifications and real-time updates in the Slack channel to provide visibility and transparency.
- Slack can be used for immediate coordination, while formal case tracking will continue in Cloudflare’s support system.
- Slack support is available 24/5 (Monday–Friday) on a “best effort” basis for immediate coordination; however, formal case tracking and SLA triggers remain restricted to Cloudflare's support system and emergency hotline.
- The assigned TAM is available during core business hours, with the global Technical Account Management team providing support outside of these hours.
Out of Scope
The following items fall outside the scope of the TAM service:
- The TAM assigned to the Customer account will not be the technical expert responsible for solving the technical issues of your Customer’s ticket.
- The TAM will not perform hands-on-keyboard configuration services.
- The TAM will not perform implementations or proactive configuration reviews.
- Outside of working business hours, Customer’s specific named TAM may not be available to support technical issues. In these instances, another TAM team member will be on call to support the Customer.
- The TAM 30-minute P1 Response SLA does not apply to Slack support. To trigger an SLA-bound response, customers must create a formal support case or call the 24/7/365 Emergency Line. Slack is used for supplemental coordination only.
- For all critical issues, customers must create a support ticket or call Cloudflare’s 24/7/365 Emergency Line to facilitate the most efficient resolution and proper escalation
- Customers must open a formal support case for any issue requiring guaranteed response times or in-depth troubleshooting.
Customer Responsibilities
The Customer’s timely cooperation is essential to the delivery of TAM Services. Customer responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
-Stakeholder Availability: Customer shall ensure the availability of key stakeholders (including but not limited to Security, Networking, and Infrastructure leads) for all scheduled Strategic Business Reviews (QBRs/EBRs), technical workshops, and strategy sessions. The absence of key stakeholders may result in the delay or inability of the TAM to provide proactive recommendations and customized reporting.
-Administrative Access: Customer must provide the assigned TAM with appropriate read-only or administrative entitlements within the Cloudflare dashboard as necessary to conduct investigations and provide recommendations.
-Dependencies: Cloudflare’s ability to meet performance standards and deliver assets is contingent upon Customer providing timely access to necessary data and personnel. Cloudflare is not responsible for service delays caused by Customer’s failure to provide such access.
Produced Assets
The following assets will be created and, where applicable, delivered to the Customer in due course of providing this service.
- Custom runbook based on Customer’s productset, configurations, and locations of operation that is shared across the TAM team, allowing for TAM backup support when Named Resource is offline or unavailable.
- Custom RCA, when requested, will be prepared for all P1 incidents impacting the Customer directly; provided, however, that Cloudflare will provide a Custom RCA only for P1 incidents where the root cause is determined to be a major failure of the Cloudflare Network or Services. Cloudflare is not obligated to provide RCAs for incidents caused by third-party providers, Customer's internal infrastructure, or ISP issues.
- Weekly, monthly, or quarterly reports, as mutually agreed upon by the Customer and the assigned TAM, summarizing key events, including: support cases, progress across projects, high impact incidents, relevant product updates / blog posts, and upcoming maintenance for regular products and Colos.
- Customized reports with Customer’s key Support metrics (Initial Response Time, Resolution Time, Open Cases, Escalations), escalation status for critical issues, case analysis to identify potential issues, and/or recommendations for configuration updates will be delivered on a recurring basis, with the specific frequency (e.g., weekly, monthly, or quarterly) to be mutually agreed upon by the Customer and the assigned TAM.
- Creation of dedicated Customer Slack channels for direct communication; provided that Slack is intended for informal coordination only; see below for formal support requirements.
- Proactive updates on Cloudflare & Customer declared P1/Critical Emergencies.
- Slack access will be provided to up to 10 Customer approved contacts; provided that Slack is intended for informal communication and is not a formal support channel. All P1 incidents or emergency requests must be submitted via the Cloudflare Support Portal or Emergency Phone Hotline to trigger performance standards. Cloudflare is not responsible for delays resulting from requests submitted solely via Slack.
General Provisions
Advisory Nature of Services: All guidance, configurations, and 'best practice' recommendations provided by the TAM are advisory in nature. The Customer maintains final authority and responsibility for the implementation of any changes within their environment. Cloudflare shall not be liable for any service interruptions or security incidents resulting from the Customer’s implementation of, or failure to implement, TAM recommendations.
Termination Transition Services: Upon expiration or termination of the TAM Service, Cloudflare’s obligation to provide proactive support and customized reporting ceases immediately. Any transition assistance requested by the Customer will be subject to a separate, paid Statement of Work (SOW).
Overview
Forward Deployed Engineer
A Forward Deployed Engineer (“FDE”) provides services including the following items: Solution Architecture & Design, Quarterly Proactive (On-Site) Workshops & Training, Product Demos & Prototyping, Special Event / On-boarding assistance, Best-Practice Assessments. Detailed descriptions of these Deliverables are available upon Customer request.
Coverage: Typical Business Hours (9am-5pm local time, local as defined at time of sale), with exception of pre-agreed out-of-hours coverage.
Hours draw down: Cloudflare will track hours for each activity. Unused hours will expire at the end of the term for the FDE services.
Onsite Assistance: FDEs will comply with Customer policies that apply to working at Customer’s office provided that such policies are provided in advance in writing or are clearly posted at the onsite location.
FDE Activities
|Activities
|Description
|Solution & Architectural Design
|By involving product specialists from different product areas, FDEs provide solutions and associated integration architectures tailored to achieve customer's business goals. A solution design outlining the architecture, required Cloudflare configuration, and implementation guidance of the proposed solution will be provided.
|Proactive (On-Site) Workshops
|On-Site engagements include - but are not limited to - technical Workshops around customer's purchased Cloudflare products. FDE workshops are designed for customer's technical and business stakeholders and shall enable customers to operate their Cloudflare environment in an informed and self-sufficient way.
|Product Demos & Prototype Development
|FDEs conduct Product Demos and - depending on the proposed solution - may provide Prototype implementations (Developer Platform) which help customers understand some of the more complex product areas of Cloudflare by referring to real-world examples. This may include Workers or Pages prototypes, Magic WAN or WARP / Zero Trust network topologies.
|Special Event Preparation
|Oftentimes customers on-board to Cloudflare prior to or in preparation for special events (e.g. Black Friday, new product releases, anticipated DDoS events ...). Customers require extra hand-holding during those events. FDEs provide special event assistance by being part of a customer's "war-room" and monitoring the implementation's health from a Cloudflare POV in order to provide immediate support. (Note: FDEs will partner with TAMs where assigned, but will drive design and architecture review, while the TAM will be focused on mitigating any issues.)
|Best-Practice Assessments
|Evaluation session to assess Customer's current implementation with Cloudflare-defined standards and proven methodologies. Identification of gaps between current state and optimal configuration. Actionable recommendations and potential risks when not implementing them - tailored to their current state - will be shared with customers.
Comparison Designated FDE & Dedicated FDE
|Designated FDE
|Dedicated FDE
|Customer Alignment
|FDE shared between multiple (up to 2) customers
|100% dedicated for 1 customer
|Utilization caps
|900 Hours per twelve (12) month term, including preparation meeting engagements and documentations (tracked with PSA tool: Cloud Coach)
|1,800 Hours per twelve (12) month term, including preparation meeting engagements and documentations (tracked with PSA tool: Cloud Coach)
|Coverage
|Typical Business Hours (9am-5pm local time as defined at time of sale), with exception of pre-agreed out-of-hours coverage
|Typical Business Hours (9am-5pm local time as defined at time of sale), with exception of pre-agreed out-of-hours coverage
|Regular engagements / cadence
|Bi-Weekly regular engagements (Health-Checks, Product Updates, ...)
|Weekly regular engagements
|On-site assistance
|Up to 2 days a week with the number of days and the primary on-site location to be agreed between customer and Cloudflare at time of order. The cost of travel to / from the primary site is included in this offer.
|Up to 5 days a week with the number of days and the primary on-site location to be agreed between customer and Cloudflare at time of order. The cost of travel to / from the primary site is included in this offer.
In Scope & Out of Scope
|In Scope
|Out of Scope
|Strategic architecture and design guidance, expert consultation for evolving requirements
|Deployment services for new Cloudflare features, products
|Services to prototype new Cloudflare features or products
|Maintenance of newly built / existing solutions
|Long term solution planning aimed at minimising risk and maximising operational efficiency
|Customer Trainings & QBRs
|Resolution guidance on complex, high-impact issues, without handling troubleshooting customer Cloud / on-prem environments
|Off Hours/Weekend Support
|Driving initiatives to improve architecture by integrating new products
|Runbook Ownerships
|Comprehensive understanding of customer environment to support informed configuration changes
|Escalation Management & Root Cause Analysis Coordination
|Periodic debriefs to provide insights, track progress and align on key objectives
|Daily or weekly progress reports
|Continuous Best-Practice Assessments and performance optimization
|Migration project work
|Proactive Alerting on Maintenance Schedules