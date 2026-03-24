Service-Specific Terms

Units of Measurement

The following definitions apply to quantities referenced in orders and invoices for Cloudflare Services. Unless explicitly stated otherwise in the applicable Order Form or Insertion Order(s), the defined terms below have the same meaning regardless of whether such terms are capitalized or uncapitalized.

“95th percentile” is the 95th percentile of a Customer’s usage of a given Service as measured by Cloudflare over five minute intervals. The 95th percentile methodology is used to measure usage of Services billed in Mbps, Gbps, or any other bit per second methodology.

“Business domain” is any domain entitled to a Business subscription level of protection, products, and support (as defined at cloudflare.com/plans/), exclusive of any add-on or usage-based features for which you may be charged separately.

“Concurrent connections” is the maximum number of clients concurrently connected to Cloudflare’s servers at any one time.

“Custom hostname” is any hostname that you send to Cloudflare’s custom hostname endpoint. A custom hostname can be a domain at any level (including but not limited to second- and third-level domains). For billing purposes, foo.com, foo.co.uk, www.foo.com, x.foo.com would be considered four separate custom hostnames. Cloudflare will invoice you for any custom hostname that has been active during the billing month, regardless of the duration of the activity during such month.

“Custom SSL certificate” is an SSL certificate that is provided by you for use with the Service. Unless otherwise mutually agreed to in writing, you may only use SNI certificates.

“Dedicated SSL certificate” is an SSL certificate that is provided and managed by Cloudflare on your behalf for use with the Service.

“Domain” is a publicly registrable domain (e.g., example.com) along with its child subdomains (e.g., help.example.com) that is configured individually in the Cloudflare dashboard and assigned its own unique zone ID through the Cloudflare Service dashboard. If you require a subdomain to be managed separately from its parent domain, such subdomain must have its own zone ID and will be counted as a separate domain.

"Endpoint" is any service or hardware that intercepts and processes incoming public or private traffic. This includes Origins, hostnames, private or public IP addresses, virtual IP addresses (VIPs), servers, and other dedicated hardware boxes.

“Enterprise DNS-only domain“ is any Zone that only utilizes Cloudflare for DNS resolution and has 0 Gigabytes (GB) of data transfer per month. It cannot have any Gigabytes (GB) of data transfer or HTTP/S traffic.

“Enterprise primary domain” is any Zone receiving Cloudflare’s Enterprise Services.

“Enterprise secondary domain” is any Zone receiving Enterprise Services that utilizes 50 GB or less of data transfer per month and/or utilizes Cloudflare for DNS resolution.

“Externa Advantage” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Externa Advantage package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/externa) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).

“Externa Essentials” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Externa Essentials package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/externa) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).

“Externa Premier” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Externa Premier package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/externa) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).

“Images Delivered” means an image subject to a Transformation or Images Stored that are delivered to an end user at any time during the applicable billing period.

“Images Stored” means images stored in Cloudflare Images at any time during the applicable billing period.

“Interna Advantage” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Interna Advantage package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/interna/) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).

“Interna Essentials” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Interna Essentials package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/interna/) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).

“Interna Premier” means the package of Services specifically identified as included in the Interna Premier package (www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/interna/) on the Cloudflare website (or such successor URL as Cloudflare may designate).

“Neuron” is a measure of compute capacity used for machine learning model workloads, as determined based on factors such as operations required to perform computation for a given inference request. The output capacity of a single Neuron is relative to the machine learning model chosen and computational complexity required for inference requests, as may be further described and estimated in the developer documentation.

“LLM Request” is defined as a request, containing up to 1,000 tokens, that is received by Cloudflare’s edge and destined to an LLM endpoint. LLM Requests exceeding 1,000 tokens will be calculated by dividing the total token count by 1,000 and rounding up to the next whole number (e.g., a single request of 17,000 tokens shall be counted as 17 LLM Requests).

“Operation” is a Request that may make changes to or retrieve information about resources.

“Origin” is any server that communicates with Cloudflare’s edge, and that hosts any content or data, or that runs one or more programs to intercept and process incoming internet requests.

“Prefix” is a CIDR-notated IP address block (e.g., 192.168.0.0/24) representing a continuous range of IP addresses. A Prefix may be a standalone block of any size (e.g., 192.168.0.0/22, 192.168.0.0/24) typically used for public routing or may be subdivided into smaller “Attached Prefixes” (e.g., 192.168.0.0/24 and 192.168.1.0/24 within 192.168.0.0/22). Each onboarded Prefix, including any Attached Prefixes (smaller CIDR blocks defined within a parent prefix) is treated as a distinct billable unit in service billing, regardless of whether the Prefix is advertised.

“Pro domain” is a domain entitled to a Pro subscription level of protection, products, and support (as defined at cloudflare.com/plans/), exclusive of any add-on or usage-based features for which you may be charged separately.

“Read/Write/List/Delete” are defined as follows for the purposes of Cloudflare Workers KV, Durable Objects, D1, and Workers Analytics Engine (as applicable): a “Read” is where a value for a given key, unit, or row is read; a “Write” is where a key/value pair, unit, or row is written; a “List” is where a list of keys within a given namespace is returned; and a “Delete” is where a single key/value pair, unit, or row is removed.

"Request" is a single HTTP/S request that is received by Cloudflare’s edge. For the Cloudflare Developer Platform, a Request is a single HTTP/S or similar request that hits or otherwise invokes a Worker or Durable Object on Cloudflare’s edge.

“Seat” means an employee, agent, contractor, or other third party, in each case, authorized by you to use a Cloudflare Service, as applicable.

“Session” means a single instance of a headless browser launched using the Browser Rendering API.

“Siteverify Request” is a single HTTP/S request that is received by Cloudflare’s siteverify API endpoint that Cloudflare reasonably determines is generated by a human.

“Storage” or "Stored" is defined for billing purposes as the average hourly amount of data stored in gigabytes (GB) or other units set forth in an Order during a single monthly billing period.

“Transformation” is (i) an image variant resulting from a resize and/or other Customer request(s) (e.g., blur, sharpen, crop/trim, etc.) applied to a source image or video or (ii) one second of an output video variant resulting from a resize and/or other Customer request(s) applied to a source video. For billing purposes, the initial Customer request(s) and resulting image or each second of output video counts as a single Transformation that will be available for a 30-day period following generation. By way of example, a 30 second output video variant will be billed as 30 Transformations.

“Uncached Image” is an image that is not cached on any Cloudflare server.

“Vector Dimensions” are the number of elements in a vector.

"Workers Observability Event" means a single log, trace span, metric, or other similar telemetry data type that is captured or recorded as a direct result of observability instrumentation in a Worker by a Customer.

“Zaraz Event” means an event (e.g., pageview, ‘zaraz.track’, etc.) sent to the Zaraz Service.

“Zone” is an instance configured in the Cloudflare Services dashboard which has a unique zone ID assigned to it. In general, a zone would be associated with a single registrable domain and would include all of that domain’s child subdomains unless one or more of the child subdomains requires a different performance or security setting, in which case each child subdomain could either be assigned its own zone ID or be grouped together with other child subdomains that share the same performance or security settings under a single zone ID. Unless explicitly authorized in writing, Cloudflare Services are for use only with Zones that are associated with Domains owned by Customer (i.e., Customers may not configure Zones in Cloudflare for their end customers’ Domains).