Mandiant is recognized by enterprises, governments, and law enforcement agencies worldwide as the market leader in threat intelligence and expertise gained on the frontlines of cyber security. To make every organization confidently ready for cyber threats, Mandiant scales its intelligence and expertise through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform to deliver current intelligence, automation of alert investigation and prioritization and validation of security controls products from a variety of vendors.

Cyber Risk

As an incident response provider, Mandiant deals with active under attack situations day in, day out — helping customers mitigate the attack, and getting their web property and network back online. Many times, precious time is wasted in trying to figure out which security vendor to reach out to and how to get hold of the right team. Cloudflare’s partnership with Mandiant not only enables rapid referral of organizations under attack, but helps customers mitigate the risk to their business operations.

Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence aims to provide specific information on threats and attackers. This includes goals of the threat actor, the conditions under which a specific threat is likely to exploit a vulnerability, outcomes for an organization should a threat be successfully executed, and more. Cloudflare and Mandiant’s partnership helps solve these problems, providing high quality telemetry and deep insights into the techniques and actors targeting an organization’s industry — and protecting teams against threats with minimal to no involvement.

