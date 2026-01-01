PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Citrix
Easily and confidently protect your applications against security threats with Citrix and Cloudflare
Citrix builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.
Partnership Overview
Citrix’s authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining Citrix’s single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.
Benefits
Quick onboarding
With Cloudflare and Citrix’s integration, getting started typically takes less than 10 minutes.
User-friendly
Cloudflare authenticates users with Citrix before allowing them access to your internal resources.
Anywhere, any device
Each individual request is authenticated, with access granted only to compliant and validated devices.
Resources
BLOG
Cloudflare Access: Now for SaaS Apps, Too
Learn how Cloudflare integrates with corporate identity providers like Citrix in this blog post about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).
BLOG
Helping mitigate the Citrix NetScaler CVE with Cloudflare Access
Learn what guidance Cloudflare and Citrix offered jointly to mitigate the NetScaler CVE vulnerability.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Citrix SAML Integration
Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates SAML with Citrix as an Identity provider.