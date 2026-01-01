Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Citrix

Easily and confidently protect your applications against security threats with Citrix and Cloudflare

Citrix builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

Contact us

Partnership Overview

Citrix’s authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining Citrix’s single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.

Any endpoint illustration

Benefits

Time - Tile
Quick onboarding

With Cloudflare and Citrix’s integration, getting started typically takes less than 10 minutes.

Icon squared - Multi-user-outline
User-friendly

Cloudflare authenticates users with Citrix before allowing them access to your internal resources.

Icon squared - Cloudflare-access
Anywhere, any device

Each individual request is authenticated, with access granted only to compliant and validated devices.

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Cloudflare Access: Now for SaaS Apps, Too

Learn how Cloudflare integrates with corporate identity providers like Citrix in this blog post about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

Read blog  
Blog Resource Thumbnail

BLOG

Helping mitigate the Citrix NetScaler CVE with Cloudflare Access

Learn what guidance Cloudflare and Citrix offered jointly to mitigate the NetScaler CVE vulnerability.

Read blog  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Citrix SAML Integration

Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates SAML with Citrix as an Identity provider.

Learn More  