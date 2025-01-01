Cloudflare and US privacy law compliance

Although the United States does not have a single comprehensive privacy law, Cloudflare is committed to providing all users with data protection rights across our services, regardless of their residency. Cloudflare also complies with existing state data privacy laws, and we constantly monitor the privacy landscape to ensure that we are providing compliant and privacy-forward services.
For more information about the personal data Cloudflare collects, how we use and disclose that information, data subject rights, and international data transfers, please see our Privacy Policy. For frequently asked questions about Cloudflare’s data protection practices in the United States, see below.
Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet, and we believe the protection of our customers' and their end users' data is fundamental to this mission.
Cloudflare’s network and all of our products are built with data protection in mind. Cloudflare does not sell personal data we process on customers’ behalf, or use it for any purpose other than to provide our services. We build trust by creating and deploying products that improve the security of our systems, encrypt data, and allow our customers to determine how traffic is inspected across different locations around the world.