Cloudflare's trade association memberships
Cloudflare advocates for a better Internet, both directly, with our Public Policy team, and through relevant trade associations. These are the trade associations we are a member of to support our advocacy.
Memberships - Trade associations
Computer Communications Industry Association
The Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2C)
Business Software Alliance Europe and Asia Pacific
TechUK
Eco Association of Internet Industry eV
US-China Business Council
Bitkom
Communications Alliance
American Chamber of Commerce in Japan
Disclosures and Register Entries
U.S. House Lobbying Disclosures
U.S. Senate Lobbying Disclosures