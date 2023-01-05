Cloudflare Expands Presence in Mexico Amid Growing Internet Usage and Cybersecurity Threats

Mexico City, MX – November 20, 2024 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet, today announced its continued growth in the Mexico market following a year of investment and expansion. Since expanding its Latin American operations in Mexico City one year ago, Cloudflare has extended its Mexico network infrastructure with a new data center location in Guadalajara, grown its integrations with leading customers and partners in the region, and established its strong cross functional employee base.

This most recent quarter, Cloudflare served an average of 50 billion Internet requests to Mexico every single day. At the same time, cyber attacks continue to grow in sophistication and volume. In Q3 2024, Cloudflare blocked an average of 99 million cyber threats per day targeting Mexico, a 35 percent increase compared to the previous quarter. Navigating this complex landscape, organizations across Mexico are facing significant pain points because of siloed cloud solutions that make it difficult to build, scale, and stay secure. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud identifies and automatically mitigates attacks of all types across Mexico while ensuring businesses’ Internet properties remain accessible and operate fast, even amid attacks.

“Cloudflare’s first year of operating on the ground in Mexico City has laid a strong foundation with our customers and partners across Latin America’s technology ecosystem”, said Carlos Torales, Head of Latin America at Cloudflare. “We’ve been deepening the integrations of Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud platform for organizations across sectors, powered by our infrastructure network which continues to expand in the region. Looking ahead, we remain focused on Cloudflare’s innovation coupled with partnership growth in order to provide more Mexican businesses with our all-in-one solution to secure and scale their operations globally.”

Today, about 20 percent of the web runs through Cloudflare’s network, one of the largest and most interconnected networks in the world. Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 330 cities in over 120 countries, including more than 45 cities across Latin America and the Caribbean—from Mexico City to Queretaro—and now Guadalajara, marking its most recent expansion in Mexico within the last year. Cloudflare first invested in Mexico when it expanded its network into Latin America in 2014 and has since been strategically placing its infrastructure close to users in the region. Looking at Latin America and the Caribbean, Cloudflare has the highest number of SASE points of presence across all vendors, delivering its Cloudflare One Zero Trust services closer to end users and reducing unwanted latency.

Customer and Partner Testimonials

Cloudflare has been helping secure, connect, and scale Mexican businesses for years, including customers like Caliente.mx, Mexico’s number-one online gaming and live sports betting platform, and Mexico-based Bitso, the largest cryptocurrency platform in Latin America. Cloudflare has also partnered with Global System Integrators like NTT DATA to provide solutions to shared customers in the region.

“Caliente is the number-one online gaming and live sports betting platform. As one of the top ten most-visited websites in Mexico, we needed an all-in-one, holistic solution to security and performance to meet all of our needs. Cloudflare continues to offer the optimal solution, without our team having to make concessions, right down to servers in cities around Mexico to reach our global user base,” said Lior Gross, Director of Software Development at Caliente. “We want Cloudflare to secure all our internal systems. Their strong commitment to working in Mexico is one of the reasons we are always looking for new ways to improve using Cloudflare tools.”

"Bitso is Latin America's leading financial services company powered by crypto, with over eight million customers using Bitso to buy, sell, send, and receive bitcoin, and over 50 other cryptocurrencies. We needed a solution to support our rapid expansion and Cloudflare provided us exactly that with Zero Trust security and performance optimization", said Emilio Revelo, Security Engineering Senior Manager at Bitso. "Cloudflare’s security solutions block over 7.5 million malicious requests to Bitso's website each month. Plus, by replacing VPN with Cloudflare Access, Bitso provides authorized access to internal resources in a few minutes instead of hours, or even days."

"NTT DATA is committed to empowering our customers to regain control and simplify security across distributed and multi-cloud environments. In partnership with Cloudflare, we're dedicated to extending their leading cloud security and together champion what it means to deliver cybersecurity everywhere", said Marco Sánchez, Sales Director at NTT DATA. "Starting with their global network spanning Latin America in order to reach and secure users worldwide, Cloudflare’s innovative approach to modernizing cloud security and sustainability will help build a safer and more secure digital future worldwide."

Cloudflare is continuing to invest in Mexico’s market and talent amid a growing business need for Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud. Cloudflare’s Mexico-based team has grown to more than 50 employees across cross-functional roles over the past year, a more than 200 percent increase since opening its office in Mexico City. Cloudflare continues to recruit new talent with various open positions including in Sales & Partnerships, Customer Support, Security, Accounting & Finance, Infrastructure, Legal, and more with virtual and hybrid work environments.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

