Cloudflare One Positioned as a Leader in Three Reports by Two Independent Research Firms

San Francisco, CA, June 27, 2023 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named a Leader in three independent research reports that cite different solutions within its Internet-native Zero Trust SASE platform, Cloudflare One. The Forrester Wave and the IDC Marketscape both named Cloudflare a Leader in:

IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Zero Trust Network Access 2023 Vendor Assessment

IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Network Edge Security as a Service 2023 Vendor Assessment

The old model of the corporate network has been made obsolete by mobile, SaaS, and the public cloud, further exacerbated by the explosion of digital transformation and the mass adoption of a hybrid work model. This rapid technology evolution, paired with the fact that threats such as phishing have become multichannel, has exposed the necessity for the adoption of a new more effective model that consolidates security natively in the cloud.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the only vendors that provides a comprehensive and deeply-integrated Zero Trust security and networking solution available today,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare. “And, while definitions may vary from vendor to vendor, you can’t have a complete Zero Trust platform without a native email solution. To us, Zero Trust includes an integrated approach to securing all of an organization’s applications, including its most ubiquitous cloud application, email. We believe that being recognized as a leader across all three reports is just one more indication that we’re giving customers the most complete Zero Trust platform available.”

The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security

The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2023 report named Cloudflare a Leader based on a detailed evaluation of 15 top providers. This is Cloudflare’s first appearance in the report following the acquisition of Area 1 Security, with the company receiving the highest score possible in nine criteria including vision, innovation, antimalware and sandboxing, email filtering and malicious email detection. According to Forrester, “Cloudflare’s Zero Trust approach to email security is a fit for organizations that need easily communicated data and insights in addition to in-depth content analysis and processing.”

IDC MarketScape for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Cloudflare was recognized as a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA. Cloudflare Access is the foundation of Cloudflare’s enterprise Zero Trust suite, and the linchpin in its enterprise security strategy. Cloudflare Access offers extensive deployment flexibility, supporting cloud and on-premises options, to support a breadth of resource types, including managed or unmanaged user devices, IoT devices and server types, including serverless.

IDC MarketScape for Network Edge Security as a Service (NESaaS)

Cloudflare was recognized as a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide NESaaS. Cloudflare One combines Cloudflare Access (for ZTNA), Cloudflare CASB, and Cloudflare Gateway (secure web gateway) as one integrated cloud security service. The combination allows Cloudflare One to address a number of key use cases including threat prevention and data protection across cloud, web, and private applications.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was awarded by Reuters Events for Global Responsible Business in 2020, named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, and ranked among Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare’s plans and objectives for its the Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust solutions and other products and technology, the benefits to customers from using Cloudflare’s the Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust solutions and other products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of the Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust solutions and other products and technology, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 27, 2023, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.