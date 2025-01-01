ROIBest partners with Cloudflare to overcome Android ecosystem limitations and achieve secure & efficient global growth

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, ROIBest is the pioneer of Android progressive web app (PWA) solutions, which enable web apps to perform as if they were running natively on devices. With a mission to build the best ROI infrastructure for the PWA ecosystem, ROIBest provides developers with flexible, efficient global user acquisition solutions to maximize advertising ROI. Serving numerous apps and reaching billions of global users, ROIBest is a technological leader in the PWA space.

Delivering stable, fast, and flexible Android PWA solutions to developers worldwide

PWAs combine the best of web and native app technologies: They can be accessed directly via browsers and added to users’ home screens, delivering a user experience comparable to native apps. ROIBest’s innovative Android PWA solutions allow developers to bypass traditional Android app store limitations, offering lower costs and greater flexibility.

“Our goal with ROIBest’s services is to help global developers achieve three key objectives: stability, freedom, and speed,” says Rey Lv, marketing lead at ROIBest. “Stability means ensuring that developers’ apps are not affected by Google Play’s review and purge. Speed refers to minimizing the friction from ad impression to download. Freedom allows developers to bypass app store review restrictions and integrate third-party payment systems or SDKs seamlessly.”

This innovative model, however, has brought unique technical challenges. ROIBest needs to support Android devices globally, but the complexity of the Android ecosystem increased development and deployment difficulties. In Tier-3 countries with weaker network infrastructures (such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil), ensuring fast and stable PWA downloads became a critical issue. “We needed to ensure users could complete most downloads within 10 seconds — and large files in no more than 10 seconds,” says Rey. “But in these regions, poor network conditions often impacted user experience.”

At the same time, heightened concerns over data privacy and security added further pressure. As a global service provider, ROIBest has to comply with regulations such as the GDPR while ensuring the security of customer data. “Our customers are extremely sensitive to data security. Any data breach could have serious consequences,” says Rey. “We needed a comprehensive solution to address these challenges.”

Optimizing PWA downloads and loading with Cloudflare’s global network

To address global content distribution and loading speed issues, ROIBest chose Cloudflare services from the very beginning. Cloudflare’s global network spans over 330 locations worldwide, delivering low-latency performance of under 50 ms to 95% of Internet users. This network helps ensure that content is delivered from the node nearest to users, significantly reducing PWA load times and lowering bounce rates. “Our product is all about speed and stability. Users can install the app on their phones in no more than 10 seconds,” says Rey. “Cloudflare’s network enables us to consistently uphold this standard.”

Cloudflare’s impact is particularly evident in Tier-3 countries, where network infrastructure is weaker. With Cloudflare’s edge network and download acceleration nodes, users can complete PWA downloads within 10 seconds, even in the case of downloading large files.

Speedier downloads help increase ad conversion. “In regions like India and Indonesia, customer feedback showed that faster download speeds directly boosted ad conversion rates,” Rey added.

Additionally, ROIBest handles monthly downloads with a significant volume of data traffic, which places high demands on their network stability. Cloudflare’s network not only provides a stable download experience but also supports features like download caching and resuming, further improving success rates. “These technologies are critical for our clients because every failed download represents a wasted ad spend,” says Rey.

Improving data security and privacy with Cloudflare’s WAF and DDoS protection

ROIBest currently manages a vast number of domains, each corresponding to a customer’s PWA. These are web-based services perceived by users as standalone apps. This large-scale domain deployment poses significant security challenges.

As a global service provider, ROIBest’s customers hold stringent expectations for data privacy and security, especially given the requirements of GDPR regulations. “Our customers are highly sensitive to data security,” says Rey. “For developers of AI or social applications, a single data breach could result in lost business opportunities.”

With Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF), ROIBest can defend against potential threats in real time, including zero-day vulnerabilities, by inspecting and filtering malicious traffic before it reaches their servers. This ensures sensitive user data, such as personal information and payment details, remains protected from unauthorized access or breaches.

ROIBest also takes advantage of Cloudflare’s rate limiting, traffic monitoring, traffic filtering, and data encryption capabilities. Together, these capabilities help ensure that customer data is neither leaked nor misused. As a result, ROIBest can avoid market share losses caused by data breaches. Additionally, Cloudflare’s solutions meet strict privacy compliance requirements, including the GDPR, offering ROIBest’s customers reliable security assurances.

“ROIBest has worked with Cloudflare to develop the first highly-secure PWA solution and has maintained a flawless record of zero critical security incidents,” says Rey. “Cloudflare’s security services ensure the stable operation of our PWAs while reducing the risk of ad conversion losses caused by attacks.”

By partnering with Cloudflare, ROIBest has further enhanced the security and performance of PWAs, delivering even more comprehensive and reliable solutions to customers. This collaboration is not only a technological synergy, but also a shared commitment to advancing user experience and security.

Enhancing core system and API performance with the Cloudflare developer platform

To meet the high-performance demands of the company’s most trafficked systems and APIs, ROIBest integrated Cloudflare Workers and Pages into their core technology stack. Cloudflare Workers provides serverless computing capabilities, enabling code to run at edge nodes in Cloudflare’s more than 330 data centers worldwide. Meanwhile, Pages offers efficient hosting for full-stack applications and static content. This combination significantly improved system response times while ensuring service stability and scalability.

With Cloudflare Workers, ROIBest can process ad paths and API requests instantly. For example, when users click on an ad, Workers’ edge computing architecture processes requests in real time, dramatically shortening the time from ad display to app download and optimizing ad conversion rates. The serverless architecture of Cloudflare Workers also supports flexible scaling, allowing developers to easily integrate third-party payments, ad SDKs, and other functionalities without relying on traditional app store review processes.

Pages, meanwhile, enables fast-loading front-end applications and supports full-stack collaboration, empowering ROIBest to iterate quickly and deliver high-performance user experiences. Pages also simplifies development and deployment through seamless GitHub integration and support for modern standards like HTTP/3. This combination not only improves development efficiency but also reduces operational costs, enabling ROIBest to respond more quickly to customer needs and provide stable, efficient solutions to developers worldwide.

Exploring AI use cases with Cloudflare

Looking ahead, ROIBest aims to deepen the company’s collaboration with Cloudflare in AI-driven scenarios. As AI technology advances rapidly, ROIBest is serving an increasing number of AI clients, including generative AI and AI companion applications. ROIBest also plans to incorporate more AI solutions into the company’s backend systems to help developers optimize ad creatives and paths, thereby enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of ad campaigns.

“AI is a field full of limitless potential,” says Rey. “We look forward to exploring more innovative use cases with Cloudflare to create greater value for developers worldwide.”