Buy .co domains with no added fees
Register a .co domain with Cloudflare for transparent pricing and enterprise-level security built in.
Your .co domain secured by Cloudflare
Build a company presence
A .co domain provides a professional look and feel for businesses launching their brand on the global stage.
Secure a memorable brand identity
Host your .co domain on Cloudflare to ensure it loads quickly and reliably on any devices worldwide.
Launch your ecommerce storefront
Deploy your digital storefront on a trusted top-level domain (TLD). Cloudflare accelerates your website to ensure your customers have a fast, seamless experience.
Why register your .co domain with Cloudflare?
At-cost, wholesale pricing
Secure a .co TLD without markups. Cloudflare passes the exact registry price directly to you, ensuring your digital home remains affordable as your company grows.
Defend your business assets
Cloudflare protects your investment with enterprise-grade security features like custom domain protection and rigorous access controls.
Automatic WHOIS privacy
Cloudflare protects your identity by automatically redacting personal contact information from public records. WHOIS privacy helps keep your inbox free from spam.
Fast global propagation
Registering a domain with a fast DNS provider means your DNS record changes take effect in seconds. Whether you are launching a new site or migrating a storefront, your global presence updates quickly.