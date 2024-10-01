Cloudflare Hosting

Deploy applications globally when your applications are hosted on Cloudflare. Store, optimize, and run your applications from 330 global locations.
Cloudflare offers hosting solutions for hobbyists, start-ups, or enterprise organizations looking to deploy instantly and scale automatically.
Build full-stack applications in a fraction of the time when you host your code on Cloudflare Pages.
Make developing and collaborating effortless with unlimited seats, seamless integration of Cloudflare developer tools and services to deliver static and dynamic applications instantly with minimal configuration.
Image hosting made simple – Cloudflare Images provides an end-to-end solution to cost-effectively store, resize & optimize and deliver images at scale, using one unified product.
Host videos effortlessly and provide a seamless viewer experience. With Stream, you can upload, store, encode and deliver live and on-demand video with one API cost effectively. You have to pay only for minutes of video delivered and stored with no additional charges for encoding or bandwidth.
Store your application assets directly on Cloudflare with our zero egress fee object storage. Reduce round trips and improve application performance when your assets are stored where your application is hosted.