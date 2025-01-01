May 6-9 in San Francisco, California
At RSA Conference 2024, come see how Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps connect and protect your cyber-resilient business. Experts will be on-site to demo how to:
Stop by our booth for a chance to win a limited edition Lego! Winner will be chosen at random, Wed, May 8th at 1:00 pm.
Mon, May 6, 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Cloudflare Hub
Elevate your RSAC experience with an exclusive opportunity to mingle, network, and connect with the brightest minds in cybersecurity. Join us at the beautiful Veranda at Yerba Buena Gardens for an evening of insights, industry connections, and delightful refreshments.
Tues, May 7, 7:30am - 9:00am at Cloudflare Hub
As we look to the 2024 election cycle in the US and around the world, we are reminded how essential a secure and accessible Internet is for campaigns and voters alike. Join us at the Cloudflare Experience Hub at the Veranda for a special election security briefing. Breakfast items, coffee and mimosas will be served.
Tues, May 7, 6:00pm - 10:00pm at Cloudflare Hub
Join us for an evening of delightful cuisine, refreshing drinks, and engaging conversations following your RSAC experience. It's the perfect opportunity to unwind and connect with fellow industry professionals in the heart of the city.
Tue, May 7, 12:00pm - 1:30pm at Cloudflare Hub
Join us for an insightful lunch panel with CISOs from diverse industries as we explore the opportunities and risks stemming from the dynamic landscape of Artificial Intelligence. Cloudflare CSO Grant Bourzikas and industry leaders will discuss AI’s impact on the threat landscape, and how organizations can leverage it to reduce complexity and save costs.
Wed, May 8, 8:00am - 9:00am at Cloudflare Hub
Join Cloudflare’s CISO, Grant Bourzikas, as he discusses today’s threat landscape and the role threat intelligence plays in securing vulnerabilities in your attack surface with Cloudflare partners, Robert Boyce, Global Managing Director, Cyber Resilience at Accenture; Erin Joe, Office of the CISO of Mandiant; and Michael Leland, Chief Cybersecurity Evangelist at SentinelOne.
Wed, May 8, 12:00pm - 1:30pm at Cloudflare Hub
Join us for an insightful lunch workshop to fast-track your SASE journey! SASE experts Simon Thorpe and James Chang will share practical tips on simplifying security and networking architecture. In this whiteboard workshop learn how to streamline network traffic, unify risk posture, and integrate SASE with web security. Ideal for architects, IT, security, and networking pros.
Wed, May 8, 4:00pm - 5:30pm at Cloudflare Hub
Cloudflare Co-founder, President & COO, Michelle Zatlyn will be hosting a Networking Reception to provide a unique platform for women and executive peers. Join us to connect and share in their expertise on the challenges and opportunities facing the cybersecurity industry today. We hope you can join us — space is limited!
Wed, May 8, 6:00pm - 8:30pm at the SF Cloudflare office
Join us for AI Night - whether you're an AI guru, a tech-savvy enthusiast, or just curious about the wonders of artificial intelligence, AI Night is the perfect spot to explore, learn, and get inspired. Imagine a casual, party-like atmosphere where the drinks flow as freely as the ideas, and where every conversation could spark the next big innovation.
Wed, May 8, 12:00pm - 1:30pm at Cloudflare Hub
Join us for an interactive workshop to accelerate your SASE journey. Also, learn about new capabilities and partnerships that make it easier for you to evaluate, exchange, and enforce risk posture across more of your attack surface.
Threat actors are constantly attempting to find and exploit the least common denominator–often a blip in the software supply chain. This session will explore 5 steps towards achieving resilience when it comes to assessing third party vendors.
Join us @ RSAC on Thursday, May 9, 8:30am South Moscone Room 154
Global Cybersecurity Executive, Genentech Inc.
Senior Director of Solutions Marketing, Cloudflare
Vice President, Security Operations & Technology, Cloudflare
Join us online biweekly Wednesdays 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for a security and IT practitioner’s deep-dive into advanced AppSec and Zero Trust topics.