Cloudflare for Defense and Intelligence

Gain an enduring strategic advantage with Cloudflare
U.S. Department of Defense

Cloudflare’s global platform advances Zero Trust and network services, enhances mission resilience, and accelerates defense innovation.

U.S. Department of Defense
FEDRAMP® AUTHORIZED GLOBAL NETWORK

Cloudflare’s global network supports mission operations from enterprise to tactical edge

FedRAMP AN Backbone Orange

Spanning Cities/330 cities in 125 countries and growing, Cloudflare is within 50ms of 95% of the world’s Internet-connected population.

Our innovative approach to FedRAMP authorization delivers every capability in every FedRAMP Processing Location.

FedRAMP AN Backbone Orange
Lightning bolt icon
Speed and resilience

We run the same software across our entire network, enabling us to include nearly all of our services in Cloudflare for Government.

icon integrations mint
Composable capabilities

Our programmable architecture fits into your environment so you can benefit from Cloudflare without impeding your mission

Intuitive interface

Cloudflare’s simplified management interface speeds deployment and administration, making your IT teams more efficient and effective

Modernize your digital foundation with Cloudflare today
Secure DNS

Gain a high-performance Domain Name System (DNS) service that defends against cyber attacks.

Web app protection

Block threats and zero-day exploits with an industry-leading web application firewall (WAF).

DDoS prevention

End the destructive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that impact availability and uptime.

Application services

Accelerate, secure and scale web applications for peak performance and reliability.

Network services

Connect warfighters, allies, mission partners and with unparalleled speed and efficiency.

Secure network access

Replace insecure VPNs with fast, reliable Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

Ready for the future

Prepare today for the risks of tomorrow’s quantum computers

Prepping for post-quantum: a beginner’s guide to lattice cryptography

Defend against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks by transitioning to post-quantum cryptography with Cloudflare

Prepping for post-quantum: a beginner’s guide to lattice cryptography

Harness the power of AI to accelerate mission innovation

Build and deploy ambitious applications to Cloudflare’s global network with full-stack AI building blocks

Insights and key resources

Solution brief

Discover how the NIST CSF and Cloudflare helps agencies manage cyber risk

Report

Cloudflare named a Leader in Forrester Wave for WAF for 2025

Insight

Future-proof your security against emerging post-quantum threats

Insight

Protecting data from AI: Pros and cons of AI-enhanced development

Solution brief

Build and deploy ambitious AI applications to Cloudflare's global network

Insight

Public sector spotlight series: Reimagining public sector’s digital future

Gain an enduring strategic advantage today with Cloudflare

Get easy, instant access to Cloudflare security and performance services.

Need help choosing?

Get a personalized recommendation for your specific needs.

Talk to our team

Have questions or want to get a demo? Get in touch with our dedicated DoD team.

dod@cloudflare.com

