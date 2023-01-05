Cloudflare Introduces Security Posture Management to Help Businesses Manage Threats To All Their Data, Apps and Clouds–In a Single view

This Press Release is also available in 日本語, 한국어, Deutsch, Français, Español, and Nederlands.

San Francisco, CA, March 18, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced the general availability of Cloudflare’s integrated Security Posture Management to help businesses quickly identify and fix security risks across all of their email solutions, SaaS and cloud infrastructure and web applications from a single, unified platform. Now, organizations can see all of their technology in a single dashboard, understand the potential threats and provide immediate actions to reduce their risk quickly and efficiently.

The average enterprise today uses more than a thousand applications to do everything from helping employees communicate across email and chat tools, managing customer experience and human resources processes, to building new products and more. As organizations have adopted these new tools and applications to fuel innovation, they have simultaneously introduced significant levels of complexity across their IT infrastructure– leaving gaps and creating ample opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit.

Now, with Cloudflare Security Posture Management, customers gain an unprecedented view into the potential threats to their organization. This new comprehensive view helps by providing:

An at-a-glance snapshot of an organization's security posture : Regardless of the applications used by an organization, Cloudflare Security Posture Management actively scans for potential risks or misconfigurations that could cause harm–generating quick insights for teams to review and take action.

: Regardless of the applications used by an organization, Cloudflare Security Posture Management actively scans for potential risks or misconfigurations that could cause harm–generating quick insights for teams to review and take action. Protection for the SaaS applications that hold sensitive information : From intellectual property, personal information, financials and more, SaaS applications host an organization's most vital information. But it’s often challenging to secure these applications if they don’t have built in security controls. Starting today, Cloudflare provides a central place to manage these applications and allow users to automatically identify risks in real-time from common issues like externally shared files, unknown or anonymous user access, or databases with exposed credentials and more.

: From intellectual property, personal information, financials and more, SaaS applications host an organization's most vital information. But it’s often challenging to secure these applications if they don’t have built in security controls. Starting today, Cloudflare provides a central place to manage these applications and allow users to automatically identify risks in real-time from common issues like externally shared files, unknown or anonymous user access, or databases with exposed credentials and more. Always on threat detection for web assets: Web applications are a prime target due to widespread use and a treasure trove of valuable data within. Because of this, hackers continuously try new methods to find and exploit vulnerabilities in popular web applications. Use-case driven threat detections, tailored to protect each individual specific business function, allows organizations to better prepare and keep up with the ever changing attack landscape. A combination of attack-focused and business functionality-led defenses forms a multi-layer shield against threats to critical web applications.

“Every security team knows that you can’t secure what you don’t know is there,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO at Cloudflare. “We want to give our customers an edge by making it as simple as possible to identify critical applications and data, and stop threats quickly–with the least amount of effort. Cloudflare’s Security Posture Management helps customers safeguard their applications, acting as one of the most essential pieces to making sure their business–and the Internet–stays secure.”

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

