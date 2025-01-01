Developer experience is eating the world. A modern developer platform should simplify the process to build applications from end to end. Whether you are building a static site or an AI application, you should have a one-stop-shop with all the tools you need.
This week, we are announcing new services to simplify application development.
Try out our #DevChallenges to begin using Cloudflare Workers and Pages! The first challenge is to deploy a Hello World with Workers, the second is to deploy your first Pages site, and the third is to build a Discord Bot with Workers. Tune in the rest of the week to see what's next!
Curious about how edge computing is changing the future of software, or what's next for React, e-commerce and the static web? Join us live on Cloudflare TV as we invite leaders across serverless, Jamstack, and data storage!