Founded in 2013, Diez.md began as a youth-focused media outlet in Moldova. Over the past 12 years, it has grown into one of Moldova’s top independent media platforms, covering a range of topics including youth issues, education, politics, and social concerns.
Reaching over 1 million monthly views and nearly 500,000 unique users monthly, Diez.md is a vital information source in Moldova (population 2.4 million), publishing content in both Romanian and Russian. Founder of the outlet, Alexandru Lebedev says, “Our organization aims at elevating everyday life for young people in the region.”
As Diez.md's influence grew, so did the cyber threats. Beginning with increased attention on the outlet for political coverage, these threats escalated in 2022 when Diez.md's support for Ukraine and criticism of the Russian government led to its journalists being placed on a Putin-issued blacklist. Their website was blocked in Russia and became the target of sustained cyberattacks.
A major coordinated attack in mid-2023 nearly wiped out all of Diez.md’s Russian-language content. "The main content and two backups were erased," Lebedev says.“Luckily, we had one physical backup. But it still took us a week to get back online.”
Prior to 2023, Diez.md relied on basic security measures and the free version of Cloudflare. Overwhelmed by the June 2023 attacks, they contacted Internews, a Cloudflare Project Galileo partner. Through Internews, Diez.md joined Project Galileo with assistance from IBM and Cloudflare support teams. “We had no idea this kind of help existed,” Lebedev stated. “It was a huge relief.”
After joining Project Galileo, Diez.md experienced immediate improvements in site stability and performance, even during high-traffic events like elections and referendums. “Last fall, Moldova had presidential elections and a referendum on EU integration. Normally, 80% of websites crash from traffic or attacks. Thanks to Cloudflare, we stayed online,” Lebedev explained. Diez.md now uses a robust suite of Cloudflare tools, including:
“Before Galileo, every attack brought everything to a halt,” Lebedev explains. “Our journalists work directly on the site, so when it’s slow or down, we can't publish. Our readers can’t access the news. Our metrics go down. Our projects are affected. And I can’t focus on anything else.”
Since onboarding with Project Galileo, cyber attacks on the newsroom no longer derail operations. “Now that we’re protected, we can focus on what matters, which is creating new projects, developing partnerships, and serving Moldova’s youth,” Lebedez adds. Diez.md stands out not just for its editorial voice, but for its unwavering focus on educating and empowering young Moldovans. Project Galileo ensures that this vital work continues, even under fire.