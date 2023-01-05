Cloudflare Named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Edge Delivery Services

San Francisco, CA, November 18, 2024 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51812424, Nov 2024). A total of eight vendors were evaluated for the report.

“Cloudflare was born on the edge, and now delivers all of our offerings as close to the user as possible for the lowest latency and best customer experience,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “This makes us a reliable, trusted partner to companies of all sizes—from startups to mid-size to enterprises—to help lower IT costs and complexity while still making sure that their networks, apps, and employees are fast, secure, and under control.”

IDC defines edge delivery services as solutions that integrate content delivery networks (CDNs) with edge computing capabilities to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of digital content and applications. These services leverage a distributed network of servers located closer to end-users, enabling low-latency access to content and real-time processing of data at the network's edge.

The IDC Marketscape noted, “Cloudflare is a highly competitive player with a clear drive for innovation. With a keen focus on the developer eco-system and a strategy to invest in new technologies, it has managed to grow to its position in the enterprise.” The report also lists the following strengths for Cloudflare:

Expanded edge security capabilities, including enterprise SASE/SSE (zero trust) services suite with features such as data localization that meet enterprises’ secure access requirements of a distributed workforce

A customizable Cloudflare developer platform, Workers and Pages requiring minimal configuration with highly customizable isolate serverless architecture

A focus on advanced technologies such as AI/ML across all its product lines (e.g., Argo Smart Routing, Workers AI, and predictive cache prefetching, contributing to optimization and efficiencies)

A self-serve portal providing dashboards with detailed analytics, especially appealing to small businesses, that can be complemented by a comprehensive enhanced services suite for enterprise-grade customers

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

**Forward Looking Statements **

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare’s plans and objectives for its products and technology, the benefits to customers from using Cloudflare’s products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of Cloudflare’s products and technology, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2024, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.