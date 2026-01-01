PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Vultr
Cloudflare and Vultr partner to reduce data transfer fees
Vultr, founded in 2014, is on a mission to simplify infrastructure by empowering developers and businesses to easily deploy IaaS resources via its advanced cloud platform. Vultr is strategically located in 15 data centers around the globe and provides frictionless provisioning of public cloud, storage, and single tenant bare metal.
Commitment
Vultr is proud to join the Bandwidth Alliance. One of Vultr’s primary missions is to provide a predictable cloud environment. By joining the Bandwidth Alliance, we remove the unpredictability of bandwidth overages when interfacing with one of the world's most popular CDNs.
Bandwidth Alliance Pricing
In addition to the significant amount of bandwidth Vultr already includes, all bandwidth between Vultr and Cloudflare will be free of charge in the upcoming months.
What our partners are saying
"At Vultr, we strive to provide the most predictable cloud platform to all of our customers. Joining the Bandwidth Alliance, in partnership with Cloudflare, furthers our vision by being able to provide zero egress to our mutual customers."
-David Aninowsky
Founder and CEO, Vultr
