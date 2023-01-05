Cloudflare Successfully Completes IRAP Assessment, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity Compliance

Canberra, March 18, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced the successful completion of its InfoSec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the PROTECTED level. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the company’s commitment to comply with Australian Government security standards, enabling Cloudflare to provide connectivity, cybersecurity, and developer services to government agencies in Australia.

“Completing the IRAP assessment is a crucial step in our focus on protecting critical infrastructure and safeguarding sensitive data across the Australian public sector. Australian Government agencies now have the ability to upgrade their cyber and digital platforms with the same cutting-edge and automation-driven infrastructure that empowers our digital-native customers to innovate rapidly, securely, and with efficiency at scale at the PROTECTED level,” said Steve Bray, Vice President, Australia & New Zealand at Cloudflare. “Through Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud, a unified platform that integrates all of our products, we can provide compliant, seamless, and secure solutions across the Australian public sector, utilities, and critical infrastructure agencies, regardless of the complexity of their needs,” he added.

Australian Government agencies already trust Cloudflare to protect their websites and infrastructure from distributed denial of service (DDoS) and other cyberattacks, securely connect staff to corporate systems and the Internet, and to accelerate digital delivery. Cloudflare is helping agencies to mature zero trust architectures and simplify secure connectivity with our composable cloud services.

Cloudflare continues to advance public sector security worldwide, with work underway to achieve a FedRAMP High authorization “in process” status in the United States, as well as a certification from Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) in Spain.

