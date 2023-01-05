Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

San Francisco, CA, January 9, 2025 — Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Cloudflare investor relations website at cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Investor Relations Information

Phil Winslow, CFA

[email protected]

Press Contact Information

Daniella Vallurupalli

[email protected]

Source: Cloudflare, Inc.