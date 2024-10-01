ISO Certifications

Certifications

Cloudflare is certified as ISO 27001, 27018 and 27701 compliant.

International Organization for Standardization (“ISO”) is an non-government, global entity that operates independently to bring experts together to create and maintain various management system standards. ISO releases standards to help organizations organize business processes and procedures to achieve specific objectives.

Certifications

Resources

Slide 1 of 3
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe

Pierwsze kroki

Zasoby

Rozwiązania

Społeczność

Pomoc techniczna

Firma

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Polityka prywatnościRegulamin usługiZgłaszanie problemów z bezpieczeństwemZnak handlowy