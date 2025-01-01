French ecommerce platform Wethenew keeps transactions for sneaker lovers secure with Cloudflare

Headquartered in France, Wethenew specializes in the resale of new, authentic and limited-edition sneakers. Their ecommerce platform allows customers all over the world to access unique and rare products. Wethenew is passionate about making sure all sneaker lovers get the opportunity to buy these limited products from a trusted seller - with guaranteed authenticity.

Challenge: Maintain data security and fight against bots

The online sneaker market is dynamic and responsive, but it struggles with data security risks and bad bots. Wethenew gets a high volume of traffic and must find a way to secure their customers’ data while protecting against malicious attacks.

“Maintaining our customers’ trust is essential to ensuring their loyalty and keeping them coming back to our site,” notes David Raux, Chief Technical Officer of Wethenew.

From a technical point of view, Wethenew wanted to optimize existing assets and ease the burden on their IT team without disrupting their website. Because Wethenew hosts their site on Shopify, Cloudflare had to be integrated as a security layer on Shopify. At the same time, Wethenew needed to retain full control of cyber security event management.

Wethenew needed a partner who could provide them with comprehensive security, protecting them against the most advanced attacks. Having had previous experience with Cloudflare, Wethenew decided to set up Cloudflare Bot Management as a first step, before moving on to secure their traffic with Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Cloudflare provides large-scale data protection and bot management

The challenge for Wethenew was twofold; they needed to protect their market intelligence from competitors while also preventing abuse of the “sellers” part of their marketplace.

After implementing Cloudflare’s easy-to-use platform, with its DDOS protection, WAF, and Bot Management solutions, Wethenew was able to add a strong security layer on their website.

Powered by data from millions of Internet properties on Cloudflare’s network, Bot Management responds in real time, making the technical team’s job much easier. This allows the Wethenew team to spend less time fighting bots and more time working on business critical projects to provide their customers with a better experience.

According to Raux, “We felt the benefits of Cloudflare immediately. By deploying their app security solutions, we were able to keep legitimate bots and analyze behavior on our network more comprehensively than ever before.”

Quick and efficient deployment

Wethenew turned to Cloudflare because they needed a solution that was quick and easy to deploy. Now, Wethenew’s technical team can focus on new projects, rather than dealing with security incidents.

Moreover, Wethenew now has precise analytics on security events that occur on its website and can act swiftly - saving themselves time and increasing employee efficiency.

As Raux explains, “The speed and ease with which you deploy Cloudflare is a real plus. By working together, we’ve been able to meet all of our goals and optimize security throughout our organization. We look forward to working with Cloudflare as we continue to grow.”