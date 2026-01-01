PARTNERS
Cloudflare + OneLogin
Easily and confidently protect your applications against security threats with OneLogin and Cloudflare
OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM). Their Trusted Experience Platform™ provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. When combined, the organization brings together best-in-class IAM, Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Active Directory and Active Directory Management & Security (ADMS) capabilities to enable customers to unify their approach to identity security and to mitigate their overall cybersecurity exposure.
Partnership Overview
OneLogin’s authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining OneLogin’s single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.
Benefits
Quick onboarding
With Cloudflare and OneLogin’s integration, getting started typically takes less than 10 minutes.
User-friendly
Cloudflare authenticates users with OneLogin before allowing them access to your internal resources.
Anywhere, any device
Each individual request is authenticated, with access granted only to compliant and validated devices.
What our partners are saying
"All too often we see large enterprises with complex, hybrid environments relying on VPNs that are burdensome for IT, slow for end-users, and not guaranteed to be secure. Together, OneLogin and Cloudflare allow users to connect directly to on-premise and cloud-hosted applications, eliminating the need for VPNs while also ensuring end-to-end access security."
-Tim Gunderson
VP, Business Development and Channels, OneLogin
Resources
BLOG
Now You Can Setup Centrify, OneLogin, Ping and Other Identity Providers with Cloudflare Access
Learn how Cloudflare integrates with providers like OneLogin in this announcement blog post around Identity partners.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
OneLogin OIDC Integration
Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with OneLogin OIDC to apply Zero Trust policies.
BLOG
Cloudflare Access: Now for SaaS Apps, Too
Learn how Cloudflare integrates with corporate identity providers like OneLogin in this blog post about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
OneLogin SAML Integration
Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates SAML with OneLogin as an Identity provider.
BLOG
OneLogin + Cloudflare: Killing VPNs while ensuring Zero Trust security
Learn why OneLogin decided to partner with Cloudflare to eliminate the need for VPNs and ensure Zero Trust security.