"Tencent Cloud is committed to serving its global customers with world-class infrastructure in a cost-effective manner. Our partnership with Cloudflare and the Bandwidth Alliance will aid us further in this effort by providing a combined high-quality cloud and edge network delivery service at no extra egress cost to our customers. The benefits of these two combined services are valuable to many enterprises and especially to our customers in the media, gaming, and entertainment sectors."

-Davy Wang

Associate General Manager, Tencent Cloud