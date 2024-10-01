SentinelOne is a pioneer in delivering autonomous security for the endpoint, datacenter, and cloud environments to help organizations secure their assets with speed and simplicity. SentinelOne unifies prevention, detection, response, remediation, and forensics in a single platform powered by artificial intelligence. With SentinelOne, organizations can detect malicious behavior across multiple vectors, rapidly eliminate threats with fully-automated integrated response, and adapt their defenses against the most advanced cyberattacks.
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
SentinelOne and Cloudflare work together to ensure that adopting Zero Trust Network Access is easy. Organizations integrate endpoint protection platforms like SentinelOne, add corporate identity providers, and connect their applications (SaaS, cloud, or on premises) to Cloudflare’s global edge network in minutes. With just a few clicks in the Cloudflare dashboard, administrators can apply default-deny, Zero Trust rules that restrict user access to sensitive applications based on device posture signals from SentinelOne Singularity XDR.
