Cloudflare + Google
Google Cloud is a suite of public cloud computing services offered by Google. The platform includes a range of hosted services for compute, storage and application development that run on Google hardware. Google Cloud services can be accessed by software developers, cloud administrators, and other enterprise IT professionals over the public Internet or through a dedicated network connection.
Analytics
Cloudflare’s analytics partnerships with Google allows mutual customers to examine and visualize logs to provide the best experience for end users. Insights show how Cloudflare speeds up websites, saves you bandwidth, ranks your fastest and slowest pages, and alerts you of cyberattacks.
CASB Integration
Cloudflare’s API-driven CASB provides IT and security owners an easy-to-use, one-stop shop to protect the security of their data and users across their fleet of SaaS tools.
Our integration with Google detects a variety of user security, data security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable. Connecting Google Workspace to Cloudflare’s CASB via API takes minutes for security scanning and management.
Identity Partnership
Cloudflare integrates identity providers (IdPs) with our Zero Trust Network Access solution via our identity partnerships, enabling organizations to onboard all corporate identities at once and federate identities across multiple providers and multiple instances of each provider.
Integrated Cloud Email Security
Social engineering and identity-based attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers, and spoofing are often difficult for traditional email gateways and email authentication tools to detect. The cloud-native Area 1 email security solution integrates quickly and seamlessly with Google Workspace, to prevent these and other sophisticated phishing campaigns from reaching your inbox.