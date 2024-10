Sep 28, 2023:

2405:b500::/32 added to ips-v6

May 9, 2022:

2405:b500::/32 removed from ips-v6

Apr 8, 2021:

104.16.0.0/12 removed from ips-v4

104.16.0.0/13 added to ips-v4

104.24.0.0/14 added to ips-v4

Oct 1, 2020:

IPS were confirmed, no changes

Jun 7, 2017:

199.27.128.0/21 ips-v4에서 삭제됨