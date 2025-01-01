Cloudflare and PIPA compliance

Cloudflare is a privacy-first company. As such, the Personal Information Protection Act (“PIPA”) represents many steps we were already taking. We do not sell personal data we process, or use it for any purpose other than delivering our services. In addition, we let people access, correct, and delete their personal information, and give our customers control over the information passing through our network.

To learn more, explore our PIPA FAQ below, or check out our overall privacy policy.

Frequently asked questions

Resources on the PIPA

Whitepaper

Cloudflare’s policies around data privacy and law enforcement requests

This paper outlines policies and procedures that guide how we manage customer and end-user data on our systems — and how we address government and other legal requests for data.

Link

Cloudflare sub-processors

Regularly updated descriptions and locations of Cloudflare's sub-processors

