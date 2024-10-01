A SaaS Provider Survival Guide: Performance, Security, and Encryption Essentials for Online Applications
The SaaS market is expected to grow by 196% from 2016 to 2020. As this growth continues, SaaS providers face increased competition in delivering secure and performant applications to customers.
Beyond availability, SaaS customers expect that the applications they purchase are** protected by SSL encryption and served from their own custom domain—** rather than that of their provider.
Download our free guide to learn about:
  • The impacts of SaaS application attacks and lack of encryption
  • The performance, security, and encryption demands of your customers' end visitors
  • Securing the transfer of customer data with an easy-to-implement, fully managed SSL solution for custom vanity domains

