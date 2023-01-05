Cloudflare Named a Fortune Future 50 Company, Ranked #14 on 2024 List

San Francisco, CA, December 4, 2024 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet, today announced that it has been named a Fortune Future 50 company for the second consecutive year, ranked number fourteen of the top fifty global companies in 2024. This recognition comes at the end of a groundbreaking year for the company in which it blocked on average 165 billion cyber threats per day during the third quarter, including the largest DDoS attack in the world, launched new tools to help websites of any size control how their content is used by AI bots, and helped to secure presidential campaigns and local governments during the US elections.

"From global elections to the explosion of AI, 2024 has been a year of rapid change in which we have all relied on the Internet more than ever before. I am proud of how our team continues to rise to the occasion to help our customers solve some of the hardest problems they face when modernizing, transforming, and securing their businesses,” said Matthew Prince, Co-founder and CEO at Cloudflare. “The recognition on the Fortune Future 50 for another year only further underscores how we’re continuing to deliver more value to organizations with the power of our connectivity cloud.”

Today about 20% of the web runs through Cloudflare’s network, in addition to Internet properties like mobile apps, APIs, AI workflows, and corporate networks. Cloudflare has millions of customers, of which more than 221,000 are paying customers including 35 percent of the Fortune 500 companies. Cloudflare’s rapid product expansion has enabled the company to penetrate adjacent markets, fueling its total addressable market growth from $176 billion in 2024 to $222 billion by 2027.

Fortune and Boston Consulting Group examined nearly 3,000 companies globally, ranking the top 50 based on an assessment of their long-term growth prospects. The Fortune Future 50 index complements traditional performance metrics with an assessment of the long-term growth prospects of the world’s publicly traded companies with more than $5 billion in market value and privately held firms with at least $1 billion in funding. The ranked companies were selected for their ability to predict long-term sales growth and evaluated on business dimensions across Strategy, Technology, Talent, and Culture.

Alongside its consecutive Fortune Future 50 accolades in 2024 and 2023, Cloudflare has received a number of other industry and editorial recognitions for its business, culture, leadership, and innovation in the last year, including:

To learn more about Cloudflare, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare’s prospects for future growth, the market opportunity for Cloudflare’s products and technology, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2024, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.