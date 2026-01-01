Since launching South Korea’s first health and beauty store in 1999, Olive Young has become the Global beauty & health trend leading retailer. By seamlessly integrating offline and online environments, the company has defined the omnichannel experience for Korean Beauty, a phenomenon also known as K-beauty. As the brand expands into international markets — including a high-profile move into the U.S. — the company faced a pivotal milestone: establishing a Global Standard Infrastructure Architecture.
Led by Olive Young’s Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) team, this initiative prioritizes infrastructure automation and retail-tech advancement to guarantee 100% availability and high Quality of Service (QoS) during periods of rapid scaling and traffic volatility.
“The mission of the Olive Young SRE team is to design a non-disruptive and highly scalable infrastructure so that domestic and international customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience without boundaries between online and offline.” - Taekeun Lee, SRE Engineer at Olive Young
Before partnering with Cloudflare, Olive Young managed a complex environment that struggled to keep pace with their global expansion:
During the Proof of Concept (PoC), Cloudflare’s real-time policy synchronization and low false-positive rates outperformed competitors.“In the early deployment stages, there were sections that required additional tuning. Cloudflare’s dedicated engineers quickly analyzed our operating environment, logs, and application flows to adjust rulesets specific to each service,” said Taekeun Lee, SRE Engineer at Olive Young. “Thanks to this, we were able to stabilize services in a relatively short time, which catalyzed our trust in them as a technical partner.” After the competitive evaluation, Olive Young selected Cloudflare for its ability to unify application security and networking on a single connectivity cloud platform powered by a programmable global network.
Illegitimate bots pose major risks for e-commerce companies, including unauthorized data scraping and database strain. To neutralize these risks, Olive Young introduced Cloudflare Bot Management.
Unlike simple IP blocking, which often inadvertently restricts legitimate customers, Cloudflare uses machine learning to automatically distinguish human behavior from bad bots. Adopting this intelligent approach has helped Olive Young:
As Taekeun noted, “Sophisticated scraping bots were a real business risk, causing price information leaks and database loads. However, after introducing Cloudflare, we simultaneously reduced infrastructure costs and strengthened our data security by precisely filtering out malicious bots.”
Olive Young recognized that its legacy “hub-and-spoke” networking approach could stifle international growth. Extending new hardware and private lines would become too costly, complex, and rigid, particularly for the multiple US locations Olive Young intends to open beginning in 2026.
To gain the agility required for a global rollout, Olive Young is transitioning to cloud-native connectivity and security with Cloudflare WAN. By the end of 2026, the company plans to route traffic globally — including headquarters and brick-and-mortar retail stores — over Cloudflare’s global network.
This initiative projects the following benefits:
Altogether, this transition ensures the operational agility and technical readiness required for rapid international scaling, replacing complex, high-maintenance legacy systems with a simple, secure cloud-native backbone.
“As we scale our presence into the U.S. and beyond, we cannot allow legacy infrastructure to dictate the pace of our business,” said Taekeun Lee, SRE Engineer at Olive Young. “By moving to Cloudflare WAN, we are trading rigid physical lines for a global, cloud-native backbone that is as agile as our retail strategy. This isn’t just a networking upgrade; it’s a shift to a zero trust architecture that ensures every new store we open is high-performing, secure, and instantly connected to our global ecosystem from day one.”
Olive Young is using the launch of its first U.S. offline store (scheduled for May 2026) as a strategic pivot point for their global strategy. This is a crucial "golden time" for Olive Young to solidify its leadership position as a world-class K-beauty platform. Cloudflare is participating in this journey as a strategic partner, enabling Olive Young to make preemptive technical investments in two key areas:
“Olive Young’s future lies in meeting customers worldwide beyond Korea, and Cloudflare is the most reliable partner in resolving complex global network and security issues that come with that journey. Based on the next-generation network architecture we’re building together, we will set a new standard for the global retail market,” concluded Taekeun Lee, SRE Engineer at Olive Young
“The mission of the Olive Young SRE team is to design a non-disruptive and highly scalable infrastructure so that domestic and international customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience without boundaries between online and offline”
Taekeun Lee
SRE Engineer at Olive Young
“Olive Young’s future lies in meeting customers worldwide beyond Korea, and Cloudflare is the most reliable partner in resolving complex global network and security issues that come with that journey.”
Taekeun Lee
SRE Engineer at Olive Young