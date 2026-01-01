Partners
Cloudflare + Zenlayer
Cloudflare and Zenlayer partner to reduce data transfer fees
Zenlayer is an edge cloud services provider and is headquartered in Los Angeles and Shanghai with offices in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Beijing, Hangzhou, Mumbai, and Shenzhen. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s software-defined platform to instantly enable worldwide connectivity and deliver superior user experience. Zenlayer offers on-demand Bare Metal Cloud, Cloud Networking, Cloud WAN, Edge Computing Network, and Edge Data Center Services in more than 150 data centers on six continents.
Commitment
Zenlayer is excited to once again partner with Cloudflare to bring better user experiences to global customers. As multi-cloud and content delivery network implementations continue to accelerate, this partnership will allow both companies to break down cost barriers at a global scale, especially in emerging markets.
Bandwidth Alliance Pricing
Zenlayer will provide zero egress charges for all Zenlayer Bare Metal Cloud customers for any traffic flowing over all peered interconnections to or from Cloudflare.
What our customers are saying
"As an edge cloud services provider, Zenlayer is committed to enabling great digital user experiences for all of our customers. The Bandwidth Alliance is composed of like-minded companies focused on creating better user experiences and we’re very excited to be a part of it."
-Ansan Chen
Vice President of Product and Platform, Zenlayer
Resources
BLOG
