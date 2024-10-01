PCI DSS provides a baseline of technical and operational requirements designed to protect payment card data. PCI DSS is a set of 12 overall information security standards, each with multiple sub-requirements, for keeping card data secure.

The PCI DSS framework guides businesses with robust processes for securing cardholder transaction data and card authentication information. It is intended to protect both cardholder data and authentication data with requirements that help prevent, detect, and react to security incidents.

Payment Card Industry (“PCI”) compliance means obeying a set of security policies for cardholder data. All organizations that process transactions with credit, debit, and/or prepaid cards are subject to PCI compliance requirements. Although PCI compliance is not required by US federal law, the credit card companies can impose non-compliance fees to businesses that fail to properly secure cardholder data.

