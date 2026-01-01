PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Centrify
Easily and confidently protect your applications against security threats with Centrify and Cloudflare
Centrify is now Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Their solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100.
Partnership Overview
Centrify’s authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining Centrify’s single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.
Benefits
Quick onboarding
With Cloudflare and Centrify’s integration, getting started typically takes less than 10 minutes.
User-friendly
Cloudflare authenticates users with Centrify before allowing them access to your internal resources.
Anywhere, any device
Each individual request is authenticated, with access granted only to compliant and validated devices.
Resources
BLOG
Now You Can Setup Centrify, OneLogin, Ping and Other Identity Providers with Cloudflare Access
Learn how Cloudflare integrates with corporate identity providers like Centrify in this blog post about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Centrify SSO Integration
Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with Centrify as an Identity provider.