Quintype: From Startup to Scale up with Cloudflare

Quintype is a media technology startup that was founded in 2014 to deliver the best of content and technology to digital publishers. Its seamless, end-to-end Software as a Service (SaaS) covers all aspects of digital media operations and has helped clients achieve up to 25X growth in page views.

With high-traffic portals like Fortune India, Bloomberg | Quint, and Vikatan relying on Quintype’s content management ecosystem to deliver an engaging reader experience, performance is a top priority for Tejas Dinkar, the company’s head of technology.

“Performance is incredibly important in the content space. For a typical content site, especially news, nearly 80% of your traffic will bounce if your page doesn't load within two seconds,” he explained. “We are able to deliver a sub-two-second page load time for most of our clients. While this is a result of many things, such as front-end engineering, it is undeniable that Cloudflare is a major contributor.”

A Value-Driven Partnership

When Quintype decided to switch from its former cloud service provider, it was looking for more than just a replacement.

“We wanted a partner who would not only help make our content available fast, but who would also scale with us as we grow. The Cloudflare team was very open about discussing what things would cost us at our current scale, and how this might change in a year, or even five years down the line as our needs evolve. Having such transparency was a refreshing change for us,” said Tejas.

“Another major way in which Cloudflare adds value to us is through its inbuilt WAF protection. Companies usually charge a high price for this so, before Cloudflare, we had to run our own WAF servers on our network. We were relieved to get rid of that completely.”

Quintype also runs Cloudflare Workers, which helps it ensure that its cache hit ratio is as high as it could possibly be, as this in turn brings down its costs.

“With Cloudflare Workers, we saw dramatic improvements in our cache hit ratios. By short circuiting a lot of the traffic, we achieved major dollar savings on our infrastructure bill.”

— Tejas Dinkar

Head of Technology, Quintype

Simple but Powerful

With the Cloudflare network powered by data centres in over 335 cities around the world, Quintype is assured of performance and reliability. The company also leverages Cloudflare’s SSL for SaaS to swiftly issue SSL certificates via a robust API — no more manual provisioning via different dashboards.

“There are APIs that load user profiles when they log in. Because we use secure cookies, our cookies have to make calls to the server for authentication. With Cloudflare, we have been able to drop traffic from users who are not logged in. Scaling that down by almost 40% has saved us significant bandwidth,” revealed Tejas.

“Overall, I would say that Cloudflare is very developer-friendly. It is simple but powerful, and continuously innovating. It keeps coming up with new products and improvements that we can actually use, and that creates real value. The support team is also fantastic and always available when we need them. We are delighted to have found a great partner in Cloudflare and look forward to a long-term relationship as we scale and grow.”